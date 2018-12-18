Meghan Markle’s floral dress is one of her most memorable maternity looks yet

Ever since Meghan Markle announced she’s pregnant with her first child, royal watchers around the globe have been paying close attention to her maternity style.

And while she has largely stayed true to her sophisticated but relaxed style, she sometimes surprises fans with her fashion choices, as she did at her most recent royal outing.

Markle wore a fitted floral midi dress by Brock Collection to visit with nursing home residents in Twickenham, a suburb just outside of London, ahead of the Christmas holiday.

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out on Tuesday morning for a solo appearance at the Royal Variety Charity’s nursing and care home Brinsworth House in Twickenham, visiting with residents to decorate cards ahead of the Christmas holiday next week.

She surprised fans with her fashion choice, opting for a spring-inspired floral frock by Brock Collection, which retails for $1,480 online. The fitted midi-length dress features cap sleeves with ruching and a square neckline, printed with soft grey flowers.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, the mom-to-be accessorized with a grey pair of her favorite Aquazzura suede pumps, a blush silk clutch by Wilbur & Gussie, and teardrop Maison Birks earrings, pulling her hair back into a sleek low bun.

caption Markle wore her go-to shoes — a pair of Aquazzura pumps. source WPAPool/GettyImages

To keep warm in the chilly London temps, Markle topped her look off with an ash grey belted coat by Soia & Kyo, which retails for $550 online.

caption Markle’s jacket retails for $550. source Samir Hussein/GettyImages

This wasn’t Markle’s first attachment to the organization. In November, she and Prince Harry attended the annual Royal Variety Performance where she wore a black sequined halter top and floor-length skirt by Safiyaa.

caption Meghan Markle wore a sparkling look for the Royal Variety Performance. source Max Mumby/Indigo / Contributor

