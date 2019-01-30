Meghan Markle threw a blush pink blazer over a dress for a sleek maternity look that cost close to $5,000

caption Meghan Markle wore one her sleekest maternity looks yet. source Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Meghan Markle visited the National Theatre in London on Wednesday in a sleek pale pink ensemble.

She wore a custom dress and matching blazer by Brandon Maxwell.

The duchess carried a white clutch by Carolina Herrera.

Markle also rewore the Aquazzura heels she wore while announcing her engagement to Prince Harry.

The Queen recently passed down her royal patronage of the National Theatre in London to Meghan Markle, and the Duchess of Sussex paid a visit on Wednesday in one of her sleekest maternity looks yet.

Markle stepped out in a blush pink dress and blazer combo that added a traditional business-like twist to her typical style.

caption She wore a pale pink dress with a matching blazer. source Karwai Tang/Getty Images

She wore a customized version of a Brandon Maxwell design made up of a blush pink dress with a matching blazer. According to the Mirror, the original version of the dress retails for £2,004 (approximately $2,621 USD) and a similar version of the blazer retails for £1,728 (around $2,260 USD).

caption She also rewore her Aquazzura heels. source Karwai Tang/Getty Images

She paired the neutral ensemble with a white Carolina Herrera clutch. Markle also rewore the $695 Matilde heels by Aquazzura she previously wore while announcing her engagement to Prince Harry in November 2017.

caption Markle wore the heels back in November 2017 to announce her engagement to Prince Harry. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

According to Kensington Palace, the duchess was there to learn more about the theater’s dedication to using the arts as “a force for change.”

On her first visit as Patron The Duchess of Sussex is finding out more about the @NationalTheatre's work with arts and community organisations across the UK using theatre as a force for change. pic.twitter.com/oIlj4XvJJk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 30, 2019

The Palace also revealed that Markle is set to continue her visits to her new royal patronages this week as she is scheduled to stop by the Association of Commonwealth Universities on Thursday.

