Meghan Markle is pregnant, and due to give birth to a royal baby in Spring 2019

Meghan Markle is pregnant, and is due to give birth to a royal baby in Spring 2019, Kensington Palace has announced.

A Tweet sent by Kensington Palace on Monday morning said the pair were “very pleased to announce” the Duchess of Sussex is expecting.

In a follow-up tweet, the Palace said: “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

The baby will be seventh in line to the British throne – jumping in above Princess Eugenie, who married Jack Brooksbank on Friday.

The Daily Mail’s Royal Correspondent, Rebecca English, said that Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland said she is “looking forward to welcoming her first grandchild.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby will probably have a different last name to the rest of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex landed in Australia on Monday for the start of their first official royal visit since they married in May.

The tour is taking the couple to Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand, after which they will leave on October 31.

