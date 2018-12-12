Meghan Markle gave a nod to Prince Charles with her jewelry that was so subtle you probably didn’t notice

caption Meghan Markle’s accessories have a connection to Prince Charles. source Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty

Meghan Markle’s accessories for her appearance at the British Fashion Awards on Monday were a subtle nod to her father-in-law, Prince Charles.

Her bracelets and earrings were from Pippa Small's collection with the Turquoise Mountain Foundation, a philanthropic organization founded by Prince Charles.

The organization provides support for artisans in Afghanistan, Myanmar, and the Middle East.

Meghan Markle’s black velvet gown may have stolen the show at the British Fashion Awards on Monday night, but her accessories deserve a closer look.

Markle paired her Givenchy gown with some gold jewelry that appeared to be a touching nod to her new father-in-law Prince Charles.

caption Markle wore bangles and earrings by Pippa Small. source Tristan Fewings/BFC/Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex’s earrings and bracelets were from designer Pippa Small’s collection with Turquoise Mountain Foundation – an organization founded by Prince Charles to train and provide employment for young artisans in Afghanistan, Myanmar, and the Middle East. The organization also aims to preserve the area’s culture, as well as provide support for architectural restoration.

Markle wore the $140 Oshna bangle, the $160 Omeen bangle, and the $430 Wajiha bangle for a layered look on her right wrist. She completed the look with a pair of $60 Nosheen stud earrings. The pieces are all handcrafted by artisans in Kabul, Afghanistan.

caption Markle added some gold stud earrings for a final touch. source Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty

Markle and Charles have reportedly formed quite a close bond in the past few months. An unnamed family member told Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl that Charles and Markle became very close after he walked the duchess down the aisle during the royal wedding in May. Charles stepped in after Markle’s father dropped out of the wedding following health issues and a staged paparazzi photo scandal.

A source also told the Daily Mail that Charles already has a nickname for the duchess, as he reportedly calls her “Tungsten” since he thinks she’s “tough and unbending” like the metal.

It seems like Markle may have used her accessories as a subtle way to support her father-in-law’s philanthropic endeavors.

