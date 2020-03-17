How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s ‘Megxit’ plans will be affected by Canada’s coronavirus lockdown

caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will start their new lives on April 1. source Paul Edwards/Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have returned to Canada from the UK just in time before the country’s coronavirus lockdown, according to the Mail Online.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that Canada will close its borders to anyone who isn’t a citizen, a permanent resident, or a US citizen.

Although the couple have been living on Vancouver Island with their son Archie since November 2019, they aren’t citizens or permanent residents of the country.

That means if the Duke of Sussex plans to leave Canada during this time, he likely won’t be permitted to return. The duchess, however, is an American citizen and so she would be able to travel to the US and back again, unless either country changes its policy on this.

The couple are due to officially finalize “Megxit” on April 1 and begin their private careers with full financial independence.

Here’s how the new lockdown could change their plans as they depart from the royal family.

Prince Harry won’t be able to travel to the US with Meghan

Neither Buckingham Palace or the Sussexes have announced what Markle and Harry’s first plans after “Megxit” are going to be.

There has been much speculation that the couple plan to base themselves in the US, with reports that they are even looking for a house in Malibu.

Some of the duke and duchess’ first private events away from the royal family have been in the US. Harry spoke at a JPMorgan event in Miami earlier this year, and the couple also confirmed in an Instagram post that they recently visited Stanford University.

According to the Mirror, Prince Harry also held meetings with Goldman Sachs, while Meghan Markle has secured a Disney voice-over deal for charity, The Times recently reported.

A public-relations guru suggested to The Mirror that the couple could earn up to £1 billion ($1.3 billion) through corporate deals and brand-ambassador roles.

However, this could change with Canada’s lockdown, as the couple will likely have to cancel any joint work commitments they have in the US.

Markle will still be allowed to travel there and visit her mom, Doria Ragland, who lives in LA – she just won’t be able to bring Harry with her.

The couple likely won’t visit the Queen in the UK

The couple recently wrapped up their farewell tour in London, with their final official engagement at Westminster Abbey’s Commonwealth Service with the Queen and the royal family last week.

Although there was no official word on when the couple planned to return after “Megxit”, they have kept their Frogmore Cottage as their home base in the UK.

It’s unclear whether any private plans they had to reunite with the family – such as at Princess Beatrice’s royal wedding on May 29 – will still go ahead.

Harry, Markle, and Archie are also expected to spend their summer vacation with the Queen at Balmoral Castle, the royal family’s summer home in Scotland, according to The Times.

This comes after Her Majesty reportedly told her grandson that he and Markle are “always welcome” to return to the royal family during a four-hour “Megxit,” The Sun reported.

If they do go ahead with the visit, they may have to remain in the UK until Canada opens its borders again.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment when contacted by Insider about the reported visit.

