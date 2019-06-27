Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appeared to confirm Archie will join them in Africa, making him the youngest royal to travel abroad

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just appeared to confirm their newborn son, baby Archie, will join them on their upcoming fall tour of South Africa.

The couple announced they are planning to travel to South Africa later this year, with the duke planning additional solo engagements in Malawi, Angola, and Botswana.

“This will be their first official tour as a family,” a spokesperson for the couple wrote on Instagram.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex just dropped a major hint that baby Archie will join them on their upcoming tour of South Africa.

After months of speculation, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry finally confirmed they will travel to South Africa in the fall.

The couple announced in an Instagram post that they would travel to the continent together, with Prince Harry confirmed to undertake additional solo engagements in Malawi, Angola, and Botswana.

“This will be their first official tour as a family,” a spokesperson for the couple wrote in the post.

Since the couple has already embarked on two major tours together since marrying last year – Australia, Fiji and New Zealand in October and Morocco in February – the statement appears to confirm Archie will be joining them on this tour.

If this is the case, that could make Archie the youngest royal baby to travel abroad, as noted by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

“William traveled first when he was nine months old, and George when he was eight [months old], so the precedents are there, not that a couple as independent as Harry and Meghan need precedents,” Fitzwilliams previously told INSIDER.

Archie Harrison was born on May 5, 2019 – which will make him just four months old when the tour is expected to begin in the fall.

It is not known how long the couple is planning to stay in the continent for, however, Buckingham Palace confirmed that “further details will be advised in due course” on Thursday.

Earlier reports suggested the couple’s visit will act as preparations for a longer working sabbatical in the continent, which could last anywhere between several months or two or three years.

“If it does happen, it will be in the same spirit that they have done all of their tours in the Commonwealth, partly a show of goodwill, and partly diplomatic in terms of supporting the Commonwealth,” BBC royal commentator Kristen Meinzer previously told INSIDER.

“There has been speculation that this would be an attempt to at least maintain some sort of international trade relationship. If Brexit does, in fact, go through, maintaining good trade relationships with the Commonwealth would be important,” she added.