Meghan Markle paid tribute to Prince Harry and Archie with her zodiac necklaces

caption Meghan Markle appeared on “Good Morning America” for her first TV interview following Megxit. source ABC News/Frame Grab via Getty Images

Meghan Markle kept Prince Harry and Archie close to her heart in her first TV appearance since stepping down as a senior member of the British royal family.

In a prerecorded interview with “Good Morning America,” The Duchess of Sussex wore necklaces that represented the zodiac signs of for her husband and young son.

The necklaces are from the sustainable jewelry brand Suetables.

Markle’s necklaces peeked through the Misha Nonoo shirt she wore from the Smart Set fashion collection, which she created in collaboration with the Smart Works charity.

Meghan Markle made a sweet statement with the outfit she chose to wear in her first TV appearance since she and Prince Harry stepped down as senior members of the British royal family.

On Monday, “Good Morning America” released a prerecorded interview from 2019 in which the Duchess of Sussex explained why she narrated Disney’s new film “Elephant,” which is now streaming on Disney Plus.

“I’ve been very lucky to be able to have hands-on experience with the elephants in their natural habitat,” she said. “When you spend time connecting to them and the other wildlife, you really understand we have a role to play in their preservation and their safety.”

In the clip, Markle wore a $154 white shirt from the Smart Set workwear-inspired clothing line that she created in partnership with Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, Jigsaw, and Misha Nonoo, for the Smart Works charity.

Duchess Meghan Markle talks about Disneynature film 'Elephant' in exclusive 1st look that features an interview with producers from last summer. https://t.co/mzu6P496cg pic.twitter.com/F3eaXQuAne — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 20, 2020

The Duchess paired the shirt with two zodiac sign necklaces from the sustainable Canadian jewelry brand, Suetables. She wore a $79 Shirley horoscope necklace with Harry’s Virgo sign and a $159 Vanessa Coin zodiac necklace with the Taurus charm, in honor of Archie’s May 6 birthday.

Markle is no stranger to wearing personalized jewelry

In March, the Duchess visited the immersive storytelling studio at the National Theatre in London, where she wore a $368 gold coin pendant from Sophie Lis. The designer shared a photo on Instagram of Markle wearing her necklace, which could be a sweet nod to Prince Harry, or even their son, Archie.

The necklace features the words “Qu’hier” and “Que Demain,” which according to Lis, loosely translates to “Every day I love you more, more than yesterday, less than tomorrow,” and is a reference to the love poem that French poet and playwright Rosemonde Gérard wrote to her husband, Edmond Rostand.

According to the product description, “the pendant symbolizes eternal love and reflects the poem with a + in diamonds and a – in rubies.” For every one sold, 10% of the profits go toward the Wild at Heart Foundation, an organization that funds animal welfare projects all over the world.

At the 2019 US Open, Markle paid tribute to her family again when she wore a necklace from the brand Mini Mini Jewels that featured two dog tags with the initials “H” for Harry and “A” for Archie.