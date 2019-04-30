Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are breaking another fan-loved royal baby tradition

caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are breaking another royal baby tradition. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child any day now.

The couple announced plans to forgo the classic Lindo Wing photo-op earlier this month.

Now, it has been confirmed that the duke and duchess will break another fan-loved tradition.

The Royal Collection Trust confirmed to INSIDER that no official merchandise will be released to celebrate the upcoming birth of the royal baby.

Prince William and Kate Middleton released a range of products to celebrate the birth of all three of their children.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliamds told INSIDER that the decision could have been made because merchandise is considered too “commercial” for the couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shocked royal fans earlier this month with the announcement that they would keep the details surrounding the birth of their baby “private.”

The news meant they will forgo the famous post-birth Lindo Wing photo-op, a tradition that was followed by Kate Middleton and Prince William, and Princess Diana before them.

Now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are breaking another royal baby tradition that has been loved by fans in the past.

The Royal Collection Trust confirmed to INSIDER that no merchandise will be released to mark the upcoming birth of the royal baby.

A spokesperon said: “We have no new ranges to announce.”

New lines of merchandise were released to celebrate the births of all three of William and Middleton’s children – Prince George in 2013, Princess Charlotte in 2015, and Prince Louis in 2018.

In fact, the Royal Baby section of the Royal Collection Shop website still features the merchandise released for the birth of Prince Louis last year. The items on sale include royal baby commemorative pillboxes, plates, and rocking horse decorations.

Meanwhile, there is no mention of Harry and Markle’s baby on the site.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the news to INSIDER.

Richard Fitzwilliams, royal commentator and former editor of “The International Who’s Who” told INSIDER that merchandise is too “commercial” for the couple, who are known for doing things their own way.

“If the Royal Collection Trust did it for William and Kate’s children one might have expected it for Baby Sussex but there is a view that officially releasing merchandise when a baby is born is somehow too commercial. It’s a personal decision,” he said.

“Those who collect will find plenty of unofficial outlets where they can buy this sort of memorabilia.”

The decision isn’t surprising when you consider the couple’s modern approach to royal life.

As journalist and royal biographer Katie Nicholl wrote in her new book, “Harry and Meghan: Life, Loss, and Love,” from the moment Markle walked down the aisle in 2018, she marked a “turning point for the monarchy.”

Markle entered St George’s Chapel alone on her wedding day, a move that was “representative of a modern woman,” according to Vogue Editor Anna Wintour.

Markle and Prince Harry are also using their newly-created Instagram account to build their brand and “shine a light” on the issues they care about.

There have even been reports that the pair could move to Africa once the child is born.

Considering recent debate surrounding whether they will embrace “royal status” for their child, it’s possible that the decision to forgo merchandise was made intentionally by the couple.