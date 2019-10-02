Every time Meghan Markle and Prince Harry broke royal protocol during their tour of Africa

caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meeting fans in Africa. source Facundo Arrizabalaga/Getty Images, Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Meghan Markle broke royal protocol by kissing a fan’s hand instead of opting for a simple handshake.

The royal is currently wrapping up a royal tour of Africa with Prince Harry, who also appears to have opted out of royal protocol during the visit.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly rejected all formalities during their tour, which means asking fans to address them by their first names instead of “Your Royal Highness.”

Here’s every time the duke and duchess have broken protocol during their whirlwind Africa trip.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s royal roles are summed up best by commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, who previously told Insider they are “undoubtedly doing things their way.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to be applying this mindset to their royal tour of Africa, where they’ve broken royal protocol on a number of occasions.

According to Vanity Fair, Markle and Harry have stepped away from formalities and asked African fans to address them by name instead of “Your Royal Highness.”

Meanwhile, the duchess was photographed kissing a fan’s hand instead of opting for a simple handshake greeting.

Here are all of the ways the royal couple has broken protocol during their whirlwind Africa trip.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have rejected their HRH status on tour and asked fans to address them by their first names instead.

Palace officials told Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent Katie Nicholl that the duke and duchess are happy to be addressed by their first name by members of the public.

This is a direct contradiction to the official guidelines stated on the royal family’s website, which state that royals should be addressed as “Your Royal Highness.”

Additionally, female members can be addressed as “ma’am” while male members can be addressed as “sir.”

Harry and Markle also don’t care whether fans curtsy to them, according to Nicholl.

This is another contradiction to palace guidelines, which states that women should curtsy to members of the royal family, while men should bow. Alternatively, they can shake hands.

Harry broke the no-contact rule when he hugged a fan in Cape Town.

CNN royal commentator Victoria Arbiter previously told Insider that fans aren’t supposed to touch the royals.

“I’m sure there’s lots of security reasons associated with it, but it’s just not befitting of their position,” she said.

Markle also hugged a small child instead of shaking his hand.

It’s not the first time Markle has side-stepped formalities with fans. The duchess and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton are particularly known to make an exception for young children.

The duchess also sweetly kissed a young girl’s hand, before telling her: “You can be anything you want.”

The royal made the gesture after seeing how nervous the girl was upon meeting her, according to reports.

“She asked me how old I am, I answered, and she asked me what I wanted to do one day, and she asked me my name. I said, ‘I want to be a pediatrician,'” the girl said of the encounter.

Markle and Harry were originally supposed to watch a dance performance by local women from the Nyganga arts centre, but it wasn’t long before the duchess joined in…

… and even Harry showed off his moves and danced hand-in-hand with a stranger.

A video of the hilarious moment shows Harry only joined in for a few seconds before awkwardly shimmying away – perhaps his inner royal etiquette kicked in.

Finally, the couple stepped away from formality by showing plenty of PDA in public.

Although PDA has been historically considered a breach of royal protocol, former royal butler and royal etiquette expert Grant Harrold previously told Insider that it’s becoming more common within the family.

“The PDA is something the royal family do now show on occasions, but it has been noted the younger royals are now doing things slightly differently, which I feel is important to show the British royal family are modernizing with and for the next generation,” he said.

