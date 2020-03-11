13 times Prince Harry and Meghan Markle coordinated their outfits

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been coordinating some of their outfits for their final public appearances as senior members of the royal family.

For example, the green lining of Harry’s suit matched the emerald Emilia Wickstead dress Markle wore to a Commonwealth Day service on Monday.

Harry and Markle were also wearing coordinating outfits to appearances throughout 2018 and 2019.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wore multiple coordinating outfits during their final tour as senior members of the British royal family.

Whether they were matching in blue or looking regal in red, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex showed off their couple style throughout the week, but they’ve been wearing coordinating looks for years.

Here’s a look at all of the times Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have worn matching outfits.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle both wore navy coats while out in Birmingham, England, in 2018.

caption Meghan and Harry both wore navy coats in 2018. source Reuters

Harry looked casual in a coat and oatmeal sweater while Meghan wore a J.Crew coat over an All Saints sweater and Alexander Wang pants. She completed the look with a pair of Manolo Blahnik pumps and an Altuzarra bag.

Harry and Meghan matched in navy again at the Queen’s 92nd birthday celebration in 2018.

Harry looked dapper in a navy suit and black shoes. Meghan matched him in a Stella McCartney cape dress, which she paired with a Naeem Khan clutch.

In 2018, Meghan and Harry dressed up in coordinating black-and-white looks to attend a state dinner in Tonga.

Harry wore a black tuxedo with a white dress shirt to the event. Markle chose a Theia gown, which she paired with a Givenchy clutch and Aquazurra heels.

The duchess accessorized her look with the same aquamarine ring that she wore on her wedding day. The ring originally belonged to Princess Diana.

Harry and Meghan coordinated in navy blue for a 2018 visit to the Auckland War Memorial Museum.

caption The couple both wore navy during a visit to the Auckland War Memorial Museum in 2018. source STR/AFP/Getty Images

Harry wore a suit, and Markle chose an Antonio Berardi dress with black buttons, which she paired with Aquazurra heels.

Harry and Meghan wore navy again to Remembrance Day in 2018.

The color of Harry’s suit perfectly matched the navy of Meghan’s bespoke skirt set from Prada. She paired it with a Stephen Jones hat and Aquazurra pumps.

At the Royal Variety Performance in 2018, the two looked fabulous in black-and-white outfits.

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the Royal Variety Performance 2018 in black-and-white looks. source Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Markle wore a sequined Safiyaa top and a mermaid skirt with Birks earrings and Aquazurra heels. Harry matched the duchess in a black tuxedo with a white dress shirt.

For Christmas Day service in 2018, Harry and Meghan wore their go-to color: navy blue.

Harry arrived in a blue suit while Meghan wore head-to-toe Victoria Beckham. She accessorized with a Jennifer Meyer necklace and a feather-adorned cocktail hat by Awon Golding Millinery.

Meghan and Harry matched at the 2019 premiere of Cirque du Soleil’s “Totem.”

The Duke of Sussex wore a classic navy suit. Markle, on the other hand, dazzled in a long-sleeved, sequined Roland Mouret gown with a leg slit. She paired the gown with a satin Givenchy clutch and Stuart Weitzman heels.

The simplicity of Harry’s black sweater complemented the bold black dress Meghan wore to a visit in Bristol in 2019.

For a visit to the Old Vic Theatre in Bristol, England, Harry went for a casual look in a black sweater and gray pants. The sweater paired well with the Oscar de la Renta midi dress that Meghan wore.

The royal couple dressed up in black outfits to attend the UK premiere of “The Lion King” in 2019.

Markle wore a Jason Wu dress to the premiere while Harry dressed in a black tuxedo and a white dress shirt.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked stunning in blue at the 2020 Endeavour Fund Awards.

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle both wore blue to The Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday. source Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

For the event, Markle wore a bright blue, $1,285 Victoria Beckham dress. She completed the look with a Stella McCartney clutch and navy suede Manolo Blahnik pumps. Prince Harry was right by her side looking dapper in a navy-blue suit and a blue tie.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle both wore red to the 2020 Mountbatten Festival of Music.

Harry wore his royal uniform, which signifies his military ranking as Captain General of the Royal Marines. Markle matched him in a $1,693 floor-length red gown by Safiyaa, which she paired with a matching Manolo Blahnik clutch and Simone Rocha crystal beaded drop earrings.

For their final royal appearance, Prince Harry and Markle’s outfits both featured green.

Although Harry wore a blue suit, the lining of his jacket was the same emerald color of the Emilia Wickstead cape dress and matching William Chambers fascinator that Markle wore to the Commonwealth Day service.