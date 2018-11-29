Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s cutest moments of the year

caption They’re just too cute. source Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had a busy year.

After announcing their engagement in November 2017, Markle began stepping into her royal role and accompanying Harry on visits to charities, schools, and community centers. Their epic royal wedding in May was watched by 29.2 million people around the world.

They then announced that Markle is pregnant and due to give birth in spring 2019 and embarked on a royal tour to Australia and New Zealand, where she debuted her maternity style and gave a speech about gender equality.

Throughout the year, they continued to delight fans with their public displays of affection.

Here are the royal couple’s cutest moments of 2018.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wore perfectly coordinating outfits while engaged.

caption Markle and Harry in matching outfits. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Markle and Harry showed off their synced-up style in matching outfits while visiting Birmingham, UK, in March before their wedding. Markle wore a $298 Tipped Topcoat by J. Crew, and Harry donned a matching knee-length coat. Harry paired his coat with blue trousers and brown shoes, while Markle went for black pants and heels.

On her wedding day, Markle’s “something blue” was drawn from their first date.

caption Markle had a piece of blue fabric sewn into her veil. source Brian Lawless / Getty

It’s traditional for brides to have “something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue” on their wedding day. Markle’s “something blue” was a piece of blue fabric from the dress she wore on her first date with Harry, bringing their royal romance full circle.

Harry’s reaction when he saw Markle walking down the aisle melted everyone’s hearts.

caption Prince Harry got emotional. source CBS

While standing at the front of St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, Harry smiled and appeared to tear up as he watched Markle walk towards him down the aisle.

He asked if she was OK when she reached the altar.

A professional lip reader told Cosmopolitan that Harry asked Markle “Are you OK?” when she met him at the altar. Their love and care for each other was palpable.

He then told Markle she looked amazing and bit his lip, making everyone weak in the knees.

People couldn’t stop swooning over the way Harry said “You look amazing” and bit his lip while gazing lovingly into Markle’s eyes during their wedding ceremony.

Before Harry and Markle had their first kiss as husband and wife, she asked him: “Do we kiss?”

As the newlyweds left the church, Markle looked a bit unsure about what to do and appeared to whisper something discreetly to Harry. Lip-reader Tina Lannin, the director and founder of 121 Captions, told BBC that she asked “Do we kiss?” He replied “Yeah” and went in for their first lip lock as a married couple.

Meghan Markle’s makeup artist for the wedding said Harry thanked him for making her “look like herself.”

caption Markle was glowing. source Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Markle went with a timeless “no-makeup makeup” look for the royal wedding, and Harry appreciated her natural beauty. Her makeup artist Daniel Martin told InStyle that Harry couldn’t stop complimenting Markle’s wedding makeup.

“After the ceremony Harry kept saying thank you,” Martin said. “He was thanking me for making her look like herself.”

Markle gushed about Harry on her first solo engagement, calling him the “best husband ever.”

caption Markle’s first engagement without Harry was with the queen. source Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Markle’s first engagement without Harry was a visit to Cheshire, UK, with Queen Elizabeth.

According to the Daily Mail’s royal correspondent Rebecca English, Markle told people in Cheshire that being married is “wonderful.”

“I’m really enjoying it,” she reportedly said. “He’s the best husband ever.”

The newly-married couple kissed on stage after Harry’s team won his charity polo match.

caption Harry and Markle share a kiss. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Markle attended Harry’s polo match in support of his Sentebale charity and presented the trophy to the winning team. When it came time to give the award to Harry’s team, Markle gave him a celebratory kiss on stage.

Unlike Prince William and Kate Middleton, they don’t have to shy away from PDA.

A three-year-old boy pulled Meghan Markle’s hair during a royal visit in Ireland, and Harry jokingly told him off.

caption Harry stepped in. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Three-year-old Walter Cullen tugged at Markle’s hair during a visit to Croke Park stadium in Dublin, and Harry was pictured playfully wagging his finger to tell him to lay off. The interaction is just one more example of how Harry will be a fun dad.

In other hair-related cuteness, Harry smoothed Markle’s hair when it got messed up by the wind.

At the launch party for “Together: Our Community Cookbook,” a charity cookbook that raises funds for the Hubb Community Kitchen in West London, Markle’s hair got messed up by the wind and blew into Harry’s face. He smoothed her hair down with both hands as they laughed.

Markle and Harry shared an umbrella in the rain, and it looked like a scene from a movie.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a community picnic at Victoria Park in Dubbo, Australia, on their royal tour. During their visit, the ever affectionate pair were photographed holding each other while sharing an umbrella in the rain.

At the event, Harry spoke about the importance of mental health.

“People in many farming communities generally don’t feed themselves before they need,” he said. “They are often more isolated, [their] social networks are smaller, and there is still a stigma surrounding mental health. If I may speak personally, we are all in this together, because asking for help was one of the best decisions that I ever made. You will be continually amazed how life changes for the better.”

Markle seems to have borrowed Harry’s jacket for a stroll through Whakarewarewa Forest in Rotorua, New Zealand.

caption On their royal tour in New Zealand. source Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool/Getty Images)

Markle wore a black puffer Norrona coat while walking through Whakarewarewa Forest in Rotorua, New Zealand. It looked identical to the one her husband wore when the couple walked through Abel Tasman National Park in Wellington, New Zealand, two days before. Borrowing her husband’s jacket probably makes it extra warm and cozy.

Markle used a pet name for Harry while meeting the cast of Hamilton, and they couldn’t get over how adorable it was.

Markle and Harry attended a “Hamilton” charity performance in London and posed for photos with the cast. Markle turned to Harry and appeared to say “Can you see, my love?”

The cast exploded in “awwws.”

