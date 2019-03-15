A complete new royal household is being created for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Buckingham Palace says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been appointed their own royal household, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new team of staff includes Sarah Latham, Hillary Clinton’s former Senior Campaign Advisor.

They previously shared staff with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The splitting of households comes after reports of a royal rift between the couples.

The Queen has given permission for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to base their new household – which includes Hilary Clinton’s former Senior Campaign Advisor – at Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry and Markle, who are expecting a baby in April, will begin work with their new staff in the spring.

The couple’s new Head of Communications is Sarah Latham, who worked with Clinton during her 2016 presidential election campaign.

She also worked with Bill Clinton at the White House in the late 1990s. She was Deputy Assistant to the president and Deputy Director of Scheduling from 1996 to 2000.

Latham has also served the UK government, having worked directly with former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.

She will report directly to the Queen’s Communication Secretary, the palace confirmed.

The news comes after Harry and Markle announced they were moving out of Kensington Palace, their shared home with Prince William and Kate Middleton, with plans to move into Frogmore Cottage as their permanent residence. There have since been reports of disputes between the two couples.

The palace confirmed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also been appointed new staff.

Following their split with the Sussex household, Jason Knauf has been appointed Senior Advisor to the couple, while Christian Jones will serve as Communications Secretary.