There’s a good chance Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will honeymoon in Namibia — here’s what their itinerary could look like, including a moonlit dinner and hot air balloon ride

- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting married on May 19.
- The couple’s honeymoon is reportedly taking place in Namibia, in West Africa.
- We talked to a travel agent who specializes in luxury travel throughout Africa to find out what Markle and Prince Harry might do during their time in Namibia.
After the royal wedding on May 19, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will jet off for their honeymoon – and according to Travel + Leisure, the destination of choice is Namibia, in West Africa.
Neighboring Botswana, which the couple most recently visited for Markle’s 36th birthday celebration, Namibia offers incredible views and ultimate privacy.
To find out what a honeymoon itinerary in Namibia may look like, Business Insider talked to Marisa Lassman, a travel expert and founder of Another Africa, a luxury travel agency that specializes in unique and tailored trips across the continent.
“We go to great lengths to profile our clients and understand their interests, travel preferences, and requirements,” Lassman told Business Insider. “No two itineraries are ever the same.”Lassman also noted the best time of year to visit Namibia is in May. With the royal couple and their tastes in mind, she drafted an eight-day itinerary for their honeymoon.
From horseback riding, to private tours led by a wildlife documentary filmmaker, to witnessing stunning views of the Skeleton Coast, see how the royals could be spending their time together in Namibia.
After flying into Windhoek’s international airport, it’s a 50-minute flight to the Wolwedans Private Camp airstrip. Located within the NamibRand Nature Reserve, Wolwedans is a remote and beautiful private retreat, and can be booked only on an exclusive basis.
Two nights would be spent at Wolwedans. The first day would include activities such as a scenic walk while getting acclimated to the area and in-suite massages.
While there, tours would be given by Hayden Turner, an expert guide who has dedicated much of his life to filmmaking and photography in the surrounding areas for clients such as National Geographic and the Discovery Channel.
As the sun sets, the couple would eat outside, under the stars. The meal is prepared with vegetables grown in Wolwedan’s own gardens, and accompanied with local and South African wines.
After the meal, professional astronomer Rob Johnstone would join, enlightening the couple with his knowledge of the night sky. This location is one of the least light-polluted areas in the world.
The next morning would begin with a hot air balloon ride, landing in the plains for an outdoor breakfast.
That afternoon, horseback riding through NamibRand.
Next on the itinerary is a private helicopter flight over the Tasauchab River Valley, the Dead Vlei, and the dunes of Sossusvlei.
The mesmerizing Skeleton Coast can also be viewed from above during the flight.
The next two nights are spent in Damaraland, Namibia.
There, accommodations would be booked at Sorris Sorris Lodge, which Lassman said is “particularly impressive for food and wine.”
With Turner still guiding, the next day would be spent observing the rare desert-adapted elephants which are found roaming the dry Ugab River.
A private charter flight whisks guests away to the next location: Hoanib Skeleton Coast Camp.
The last few days of the trip would be spent exploring the Skeleton Coast, with expert tour guides such as Dr. Flip Stander, who could teach the couple about the unique desert-adapted lion. Later, after driving up the coast in a 4×4, a gourmet picnic will be served and a private charter will jet the couple back to camp for their final evening.
