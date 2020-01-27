Meghan Markle and Prince Harry officially have more Instagram followers than Prince William and Kate Middleton

caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. source Chris Jackson/ Getty Images, Ryan Pierse/ Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially overtaken Kate Middleton and Prince William in Instagram followers after launching their account less than a year ago.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s account, Sussex Royal, reached 11.1 million followers on the social media platform on Sunday.

As of the time of writing, the Kensington Royal account – which launched in 2015 – stands at 11 million.

Harry and Markle broke a world record after reaching 1 million followers less than six hours after publishing their first post back in April.

Since then, they have used Instagram to document their charitable endeavors, each month choosing to follow just one account that highlights a cause that they believe in.

They have also used the site to show milestone and personal events. For instance, they revealed the gender of their son in an Instagram post.

They have also shared candid photos of their family, including one at Archie’s christening ceremony and one of the 8-month-old and Prince Harry celebrating the holidays in Canada.

Most recently, they used Instagram to announce their departure from royal life instead of making a statement through Buckingham Palace’s press office.

