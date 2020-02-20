Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced the dates and details of their final royal engagements — here’s the full itinerary

caption Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. source Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced their final engagements as members of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will return to London at the end of February, and will carry out joint and solo engagements, as well as an appearance with the rest of the royal family, before they are no longer working royals as of March 31.

Highlights include Harry’s engagements with Bon Jovi and Lewis Hamilton, as well as the couple’s final royal appearance with the Queen at a Commonwealth Day service.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will return to the UK later this month for a final round of royal duties before completely stepping back from the royal family.

Buckingham Palace has released an itinerary of the couple’s final engagements in February and March, as shared on Twitter by royal correspondent Omid Scobie.

Upcoming engagements: Feb 28 — Harry will join Jon @BonJovi at a recording session of his song “Unbroken” with the Invictus Games Choir (to be released in aid of the @WeAreInvictus Foundation). March 5 — Harey and Meghan will attend the annual @EndeavourFund awards in London. — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 19, 2020

Here’s the full itinerary:

February 28

Prince Harry will kick things off by joining Jon Bon Jovi and the Invictus Games Choir at a recording session of the charity single “Unbroken” at London’s famous Abbey Road Studios.

The song, which is to be released in aid of the Invictus Games Foundation, “was created by Jon Bon Jovi to shine a spotlight on veterans living with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and honour their service,” according to a Buckingham Palace press release obtained by Insider.

caption Harry and Markle first appeared in public together at the Invictus Games 2017. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

March 5 – March 7

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the Endeavour Fund awards in London on March 5. The couple have attended the ceremony together twice before, in 2018 and 2019.

On March 6 the duke will join Lewis Hamilton at the opening of the Silverstone UK Experience, a museum “that tells the story of the past, present, and future of British motor racing,” according to Scobie.

The couple will attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at Royal Albert Hall on March 7. It has not yet been confirmed whether they will attend the 2 p.m. or 7.30 p.m. performance.

There are still tickets available for the 7.30 p.m. performance, and they range from £17.53 ($22.58) to £49.88 ($64.25).

Also on March 7 is British Vogue’s first ever Forces for Change event at the Southbank Centre. Although Markle has not been confirmed to attend, it’s rumored she could make an appearance. After all, the event is inspired by the “Forces for Change” issue that she guest-edited.

You can buy tickets for the event here.

March 8 – March 9

Markle will mark International Women’s Day on March 8 at an event which is yet to be confirmed.

The following day, the couple will join the Queen and other members of the royal family at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

Tickets for this event are not available to purchase, however fans will likely be able to catch a glimpse of the Sussexes’ entrance to the venue before the ceremony.

The couple will officially cease royal duties on March 31, and from April they will no longer be formally represented by Buckingham Palace.

