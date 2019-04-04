Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly moved out of Kensington Palace ahead of the birth of their baby

caption Harry and Meghan are leaving Windsor Castle. source Tim P. Whitby / Stringer

Harry and Meghan have reportedly completed their move to Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle.

Their new home is a 10-bedroom country manor and is more than 200 years old.

The couple reportedly moved for more privacy and space ahead of the birth of their first child.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have officially moved out of Kensington Palace and into their new home ahead of the birth of their first child, several outlets are reporting.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first announced their decision to relocate to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Castle estate back in February. Now, the royal couple has reportedly completed the move from their interim lodgings at Nottingham Cottage and are living on the Windsor estate.

The home has been undergoing extensive renovations in preparation for the arrival of the Sussex household. According to The Sun’s royal correspondent Emily Andrews, the property may now include a new nursery, a gym, and a yoga studio. Frogmore House, which shares the same grounds, was the location of the couple’s wedding reception and also played host to their engagement photos.

caption The couple took their engagement photos at the Frogmore House. source Alexi Lubomirski / Kensington Palace

By moving out of Kensington Palace, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be splitting their previously joint team of staff shared with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

This move represents a formal separation between brothers Prince William and Prince Harry, as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have remained at their official residence at Kensington Palace with their three children.

The relocation is meant to allow the couple to enjoy greater privacy, as well more freedom to develop their own philanthropic efforts and communication styles. On Tuesday, the duke and duchess launched their official Instagram account, @SussexRoyal, which has already ballooned to more than 3.5 million followers.

Though palace representatives have remained quiet regarding a reported rift between the Cambridge and Sussex households, it has been reported by some UK media outlets that the move to Frogmore Cottage may be aimed at easing tensions between the two royal couples.

However, former royal butler and etiquette expert Grant Harrold previously told INSIDER’s royals fellow Mikhaila Friel, that the division of households was “a natural progression” and “not unusual,” as the households have never been this large.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child sometime in April or May.