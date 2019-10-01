Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s most adorable couple moments throughout their royal tour of Africa

caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Cape Town, South Africa. source Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a sweet kiss in front of the cameras during their royal tour of Africa last week.

Royal photographer Tim Rooke recently told Insider that the duke and duchess are more affectionate than other royal couples.

Fans can see this clearly when looking at recent photos of the pair, who can’t seem to keep their hands off one another during their tour.

Insider has rounded up the couple’s most adorable, PDA-packed moments from their visit to Africa so far.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s royal tour of Africa has shown royal fans anything, it’s that the couple appear to be more in love than ever.

In a step away from traditional royal etiquette, the pair shared a sweet kiss as they split up for separate engagements in South Africa last week, as noted by royal commentator Rebecca English.

Harry and Meghan were seen to share a kiss today as they got into separate cars – she was going back to Archie and he was off to another engagement. pic.twitter.com/wlsUy1ZYHd — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) September 24, 2019

This is hardly surprising, given that royal photographer Tim Rooke recently told Insider the pair are “more affectionate in public than other royal couples.”

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s friends have reportedly stopped inviting them to dinner parties because of their PDA, and an etiquette expert says they have a point

However, this was far from the only PDA-packed photo op the duke and duchess shared as they set out for engagements with baby Archie.

Insider has rounded up the couple’s most adorable moments throughout their royal tour so far.

Harry and Markle shared a laugh as they kicked off their tour in Cape Town last week.

source Chris Jackson/ Getty Images

The duchess looked on proudly as Harry delivered a speech about “redefining masculinity” in Nyanga.

source Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images

A congratulatory pat on the back was in order as they moved on to their next engagement.

source Karwai Tang/ WireImage/ Getty Images

They walked hand in hand through the streets of Cape Town before embarking on a cooking demonstration.

source Chris Jackson/ Getty Images

A couple that eats together, stays together.

source Samir Hussein/WireImage/ Getty Images

Despite being surrounded by hundreds of fans during Heritage Day celebrations on Tuesday, Harry and Markle looked at one another like they were the only two people there.

source Toby Melville/ Getty Images

They held hands once again as they walked through the crowds.

source Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images

Harry placed a protective hand on Markle’s back as they spoke with children gathered on the streets…

source Chris Jackson/ Getty Images

… and he did it again as they left for a charity engagement at Monwabisi Beach.

source Chris Jackson/ Getty Images

The couple seemed to share a secret as they attended a reception at the residence of the British High Commissioner.

source Samir Hussein/WireImage/ Getty Images

However, their most adorable moment also included their new son, Archie, who was introduced to Archbishop Desmond Tutu, marking their first royal engagement as a family.

source Toby Melville/ Getty Images

Read more: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just posted an adorable video of baby Archie, and it’s the most we’ve ever seen of him