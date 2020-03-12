Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared their least royal photo yet in their first Instagram post since stepping down

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared their least royal photo yet on Instagram.

The candid image, taken at a secret meeting last week, shows Harry putting his feet up on a couch in Buckingham Palace – not exactly what you would expect from a senior royal.

The photo was posted after the couple completed their final engagement as working royals for Commonwealth Day on Monday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their least royal photo yet after completing their final engagements as members of the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took part in a secret meeting with young leaders from the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust – of which they are President and Vice President – before officially bowing out from their royal duties on Monday.

However, they didn’t share the photo from their meeting until after their final royal engagement at the Commonwealth Day service this week.

The duke and duchess didn’t disclose the exact date of the meeting, although they did say it took place at Buckingham Palace last week.

It’s unclear why the couple chose not to share the picture until now.

However, there’s no denying that the candid image – which shows the duke and duchess laughing, with Harry even putting his feet up on the couch – isn’t something you would expect from a business meeting, let alone from two senior members of the royal family.

Monday’s Commonwealth Day Service was the couple’s final scheduled engagement before “Megxit” becomes official on April 1.

It’s possible the couple could appear at private meetings with their patronages before then, however, no further plans have been confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

