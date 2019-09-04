The BBC accidentally used a photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s waxwork figures instead of them during a live news segment

caption BBC News used a picture of Meghan and Harry’s waxwork figures instead of them. source BBC News

A BBC News broadcast accidentally showed photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s Madame Tussauds waxworks instead of them on Tuesday.

During a segment about Prince Harry’s new environmental travel initiative, Travalyst, a photo of what was supposed to be Markle and Harry was shown in the background.

Instead, however, the screen showed this photo of the duke and duchess’ waxwork figures, taken at Madame Tussauds in London.

In a video of the segment, both the anchor and the royal correspondent, Nicholas Witchell, appeared oblivious to the mistake as they continued with the interview.

The pair discussed Harry’s new global partnership with Booking.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, TripAdvisor, and Visa, an initiative aimed at “exploring and promoting solutions that will make travel more sustainable.”

The project came as a surprise to both the public and the press, as Harry was recently criticized for flying by private jet.

Read more: Prince Harry says flying by private jet was ‘a unique circumstance’ to ensure Meghan and Archie were safe

Markle and Harry’s waxworks were unveiled in the London museum shortly before their royal wedding in May 2018. However, Madame Tussauds angered fans earlier this year as they split up Markle and Harry’s figures.

Initially, their waxworks were part of a display celebrating the royal wedding, however, Markle’s waxwork was later moved into the “A-list party room” while Harry’s waxwork was moved to a room dedicated to the British royals, according to The Independent.

BBC News did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

