Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just announced they’re stepping back from royal life, and the memes are already taking over the internet

caption Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. source ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

Earlier today the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – who you probably know better as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – posted an Instagram claiming they’d be stepping back from their royal duties and splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

Needless to say, royals watchers, and pretty much everyone on Twitter, was shooketh.

The Chicago Tribune tweeted the news of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s step back from royal life with a hilarious nod to Markle’s alma mater, Northwestern University.

Northwestern graduate moving closer to home after spending time abroad https://t.co/TZ18eIOXdQ — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) January 8, 2020

Several people shared clever depictions of Meghan and Prince Harry’s departure.

meghan and harry leaving that dusty palace pic.twitter.com/8NNkwwug1v — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) January 8, 2020

Meghan and Prince Harry walking out the palace like… pic.twitter.com/eG570Unr3c — Global Grind (@GlobalGrind) January 8, 2020

Harry & Meghan writing that IG post like pic.twitter.com/y8DHncjD8F — Christina Grace (@C_GraceT) January 8, 2020

“Harry will choose the monarchy over Meghan” Prince Harry: pic.twitter.com/6gB6UUPX8U — ???? (@HakunaTheFckNot) January 8, 2020

Other people took to Twitter to share their predictions of Markle and Prince Harry living life in the US, imagining Harry trying to pay his own taxes and fix his own meals.

a sitcom where Meghan teaches Harry how to do workforce things such as using Turbotax & meal prepping & filling out a W-1, please — Delia Cai (@delia_cai) January 8, 2020

meghan and harry gonna taste NYC rent and move back — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) January 8, 2020

NEW NEIGHBOR: Meghan who?

MEGHAN [after a long look into the distance]: Meghan Skywalker — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 8, 2020

Meghan and Harry should get a Patreon — Sarah Hagi (@geekylonglegs) January 8, 2020

People pointed out hilarious metaphors for Prince Harry and Meghan’s new phase of life.

Very brave of Harry and Meghan to pick January as the month to go freelance. — Daisy Buchanan (@NotRollergirl) January 8, 2020

Several Twitter users mockingly imagined how the British public and would react to the royal couple’s departure.

British public: weLL IF MEGHAN AND HARRY don't like beiNG IN the PUBLIC EYE they should STEP BACK *Meghan and Harry step back* British public: pic.twitter.com/OZMGLExBVF — Leanne Sturrock (@leannesturrock) January 8, 2020

The British public: *judges and hates on Harry and Meghan for breathing* Harry and Meghan: we’re done with the royal family! The British public: pic.twitter.com/pXaJDafUvm — yas (@Adoomies1) January 8, 2020

Others rejoiced over the “Megxit” news.

All Americans rn re: Meghan Markle and Harry pic.twitter.com/MRidrfx3GY — Ashly Perez (@itsashlyperez) January 8, 2020