Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a rare personal photo from their trip to Botswana before their engagement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Instagram account posted a never-before-seen photo of their trip to Botswana in August 2017.

The photo shows the couple equipping a sedated elephant with a satellite collar.

According to the caption, the satellite collar helps conservationists protect the elephants from being poached for their ivory tusks.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surprised everyone when they launched their own Instagram account on Tuesday. The account’s latest post suggests that their page will feature some exclusive photos.

The Sussex Royal account posted a photo set on Thursday after Harry attended the “Our Planet” premiere at London’s Natural History Museum. The fourth photo included is a rare look at their time together before announcing their engagement.

The photo shows Markle and Harry during a trip to Botswana in August 2017, three months before they announced their engagement in November 2017. The couple made the trip to assist the non-profit charity Elephants Without Borders in equipping elephants with satellite collars to protect them from being poached for their ivory tusks.

caption A photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their trip to Botswana. source Sussex Royal/Instagram

“Approximately 100 elephants are poached/killed every day for their ivory tusks,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “Using satellite technology allows conservationists to track their critical migratory patterns and to protect them and the local communities from human wildlife conflict.”

The caption goes on to explain that the elephant was sedated for 10 minutes during the process, but was quickly up and back with its herd afterwards.

“Tracking his movements has allowed conservationists to better protect him and other elephants and ensure heightened protection for these beautiful creatures moving forward,” the caption reads.

caption The couple made their public debut later in August 2017. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The royal couple previously shared an unreleased photo of their trip to Fiji on Tuesday, so it looks like their Instagram could soon be full of exclusive and personal moments.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first Instagram post included a magical never-before-seen photo from their trip to Fiji