How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby boy has shifted the line of succession

caption Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have had their first child. source Samir Hussein / Getty

Meghan Markle gave birth to a baby boy on Monday.

Though the newborn does not yet have a name, the royal baby has already shaken up the line of succession.

Markle and Prince Harry‘s son is seventh in line to the throne.

The baby follows his father, Harry, who is sixth in line to the throne, and pushes Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II’s second son, down to eighth place in the line of succession.

Meghan Markle gave birth to a baby boy on Monday morning at 5:26 a.m. Although he doesn’t have a name yet, the newborn, who weighed 7 pounds and 3 ounces, has already shifted the line of succession in the British royal family.

Markle and Prince Harry’s son is now seventh in line to the throne.

The baby’s birth pushes Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II’s third child and second son, down to eighth place in the line of succession.

The royal baby’s father, Harry, remains sixth in line to the throne, while his grandfather, Prince Charles, is still the first in the royal line and is expected to become king following the Queen’s death. Baby Sussex’s uncle, Prince William, is second in line to the throne.

Here’s the line of succession following the arrival of the royal baby:

caption The royal baby, and his father, Harry, will probably never make it to the throne. source Samantha Lee/Business Insider

The royal baby’s cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, the children of Prince William and Kate Middleton, are ahead of both the new royal baby and Prince Harry in the line of succession, so it’s very unlikely that the royal baby or his father would see the crown.

The royal baby may not even be given the same title of prince as his cousins George and Louis. As former royal butler and etiquette expert Grant Harrold previously told INSIDER’s Mikhaila Friel, the baby would not hold this title unless expressly given permission by the Queen.

Harrold previously told INSIDER that the royal baby would traditionally be given the title of an earl, but, as Friel wrote, it’s unclear if the Queen will forgo this tradition to make an exception for her eighth great-grandchild. It’s worth noting that she did this in the past for the children of William and Middleton to bestow them with HRH status.

The royal baby’s name is expected to be revealed on Wednesday, according to a statement the Duke of Sussex delivered to the press outside Windsor Castle on Monday, but for now, it seems to be undecided.

“Still thinking about names,” Harry said in the statement captured in a video shared by Metro. “The baby is a little bit overdue so we’ve had a little bit of time to think about it.”

Harry also said in the same statement that he and Markle will participate in a photo call on Wednesday.

“We will be seeing you guys in two days time as planned as a family to be able to share it with you guys, so everybody can see the baby,” he said.

The duke said he is “so incredibly proud” of Markle and “just over the moon” following his son’s arrival.