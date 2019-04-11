Everything we know so far about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal baby

caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Commonwealth Day 2019. source Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be welcoming their first child any day now.

Meghan Markle previously revealed that the baby was due in April.

The couple announced on Thursday that they are planning to keep the birth a secret until they’ve had time to “celebrate privately as a new family.”

Here’s everything we know about the royal baby so far.

The Duchess of Sussex’s pregnancy was announced back in October, to the delight of royal fans across the globe.

From speculation over the baby‘s title to whether or not the couple will post baby photos to their new Instagram account, people have plenty of questions – and there are many possible ways Prince Harry and Markle could approach their new role as parents.

Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that the couple will be keeping details of the birth “private,” and that no photos will be released until several days after the birth.

Despite this, Prince Harry and Markle have already revealed a few major details about the upcoming birth.

Here’s everything we know so far.

When is the baby due?

Kensington Palace revealed Markle’s pregnancy to their 1.7 million Twitter followers on October 15, 2018.

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

In the tweet, the palace announced that the duchess would give birth in Spring 2019.

Although no official due date was mentioned in the post, Markle later told fans that she was expecting the baby sometime in April.

When can we expect to see the first photos of the baby?

Many fans were expecting to see Prince Harry and Markle participate in the famous London Lindo Wing photo-op.

The tradition of posing with the baby on the steps of St Mary’s Hospital outside the exclusive maternity wing began with Princess Diana and Prince Charles after the birth of Prince William.

Although this is a practice that Kate Middleton carried on after the birth of all three of her children, it has been confirmed that Markle will be taking a more private approach.

caption Kate Middleton and Prince William outside St Mary’s Hospital with Prince George. source Anwar Hussein/ Getty Images

Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be keeping details of the birth “private.”

The palace also revealed that the couple would host a photo call with the baby at Windsor Castle – but not until a few days after the birth.

A statement from the palace reads: “Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

Where will the baby be born?

The palace’s statement could also imply that recent rumours that Markle is planning a home birth are true.

According to the Daily Mail’s royal correspondent, Rebecca English, Markle is planning on having a midwife-led birth at Frogmore Cottage, the 10-bedroom country manor that she recently moved into with Prince Harry.

An unnamed source – credited only as a friend in America – told the publication that a home delivery would be Markle’s “favored choice.”

Richard Fitzwilliams, royal commentator and former editor of “The International Who’s Who” told INSIDER that contrary to popular belief, a royal home birth would actually “be following royal tradition, not breaking it.”

He said: “The tradition of a Lindo Wing photo opportunity outside St Mary’s, which has been so phenomenally popular, began with Charles and Diana when William and Harry were born and was continued by William and Kate when George, Charlotte, and Louis were born

“There were reports that Kate would have preferred a home birth for Louis but felt that the occasion demanded more exposure because of her status.”

He added: “Since the new arrival is seventh in line to the throne, Harry and Meghan have the choice of more privacy and if they choose to exercise it, it would mean returning to previous royal traditions.”

Will the baby be a boy or a girl?

The couple have been remaining tight-lipped on the gender of their new baby, previously telling fans that they wanted it to be a surprise.

However, Markle’s close friend Serena Williams may have accidentally revealed that the couple are expecting a girl.

In a live interview with E! News, the tennis star spoke about the mothering tips she gave to a friend who is expecting.

Speaking about her best advice for new mom’s, she said: “Accept mistakes and don’t expect to be perfect. We put so much pressure on ourselves.

“My friend is pregnant and she’s like, ‘Oh, my kid’s gonna do this,’ and I just looked at her and I was like, ‘No, she’s not.’ I’m like, ‘No, you’re not.'”

Although Williams doesn’t directly refer to Markle in the quote, in the same interview, she was asked what her friend Markle will be like as a mom, and she replied: “She’ll be the best mom, for sure.”

What will the baby’s name be?

If the baby is indeed a girl, gambling company Ladbrokes says that Diana (6/1), Elizabeth (6/1), and Victoria (8/1) are the most popular choices.

If the baby is a boy, Albert (12/1), Phillip (12/1), and Arthur (16/1) are also contenders.

Although members of the royal family are not required to use a surname, many use the name Mountbatten-Windsor, which was created for descendants of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip.

However, it is understood that the baby could take the surname Sussex, after his parents’ royal title. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest son, Prince George, has been said to go by the name George Cambridge at school.

Will the baby have a royal title?

According to royal tradition, the baby may not be given the title of Prince or Princess, but instead of Earl or Lady

Fitzwilliams told INSIDER that it is likely that the Queen will make an exception for Harry and Markle’s child.

He said: “In 2013 Queen used letters patent to ensure that all the children of the Prince of Wales’s elder son are princes and princesses.

“She could do the same for Harry and Meghan’s children. Whether they would want this or not is not known, though their situation is very different and they might well want their children to have as normal a life as possible.”

Will the couple post baby photos on their new Instagram account?

The couple created their own Instagram account in April.

The account, @sussexroyal, broke a Guinness World Record after gaining one million followers in less than six hours after publishing their first post. They now have 4.4 million followers on the social media site.

Although they said they were going to use the account to promote “the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues” the couple have already shared some snapshots of their personal life too.

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared this previously unreleased photo from their trip to Fiji on Instagram. source Kensington Palace

First, they shared a magical photo from their trip to Fiji that had never been released to the public. The couple also released a rare never-before-seen photo from their trip to Botswana before their engagement.

This has led some fans to believe we could be getting snaps of Baby Sussex on our feeds – and social media expert Joe Gagliese agrees.

Gagliese, co-founder and managing partner of Viral Nation, told INSIDER that he thinks the pair could eventually end up featuring their kids in live videos and photos on the platform.

He said: “The account gives them an element of control, of what they want people to know and when. If they want the public to see milestone moments, they can.

“Over time I could see them doing Instagram stories and live videos.

“I would like to see them doing Instagram stories, with their kids running around. But I could also see Prince Harry covering a press conference, or Meghan Markle going live at a charity event. It depends on how they want to use it.”

Is Prince Harry going to take paternity leave?

While there has been no official announcement made on whether Harry will take paternity leave, royal experts believe the duke will take at least two weeks off after the birth.

“Harry will likely take at least two weeks paternity leave, and then he’ll enjoy a month off in August which is regular for the royals,” Katie Nicholl, author of the royal biography “Harry and Meghan: Life, Loss, and Love,” told Business Insider back in March.