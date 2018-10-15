Here’s how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal baby will fit into the family tree

caption Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle is pregnant, Kensington Palace announced on Monday, and will give birth next year.

Here is how her baby with Prince Harry will fit into the royal family.

Meghan Markle is pregnant and due to give birth in spring 2019, Kensington Palace announced on Monday.

The royal baby will be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first child, and a great-grandchild to Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Charles will by the baby’s grandfather, and Prince William and Kate Middleton will be their aunt and uncle.

Take a look at how the new baby fits into the family tree: