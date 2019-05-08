These are the first photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with the new royal baby

caption Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R), and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose for a photo with their newborn baby son in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London on May 8, 2019. source DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry introduced their newborn royal baby to the world on Wednesday during a photo-op at Windsor Castle.

Markle and Harry decided against the tradition of posing outside the hospital when their baby boy was born on Monday, instead choosing to celebrate privately as a family.

Windsor Castle is where their new home, Frogmore Cottage, is located.

The couple arrived with Prince Harry holding the baby.

Markle was wearing a cream-coloured shirt dress, while Harry wore a grey suit.

Speaking to the camera, Markle said: “It’s magic, it’s been pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I’m pretty happy.”

She added: “He has the sweetest temperament, he’s really calm,” to which Harry joked: “We know who he gets that from.”

“He’s just been the dream,” Markle told cameras.

When asked who the baby resembles, Harry said: “Everyone says that babies change so much over 2 weeks, we’re basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month, really, but his looks are changing every single day, so who knows.”

“He’s already got a little bit of facial hair,” Harry added. “Wonderful.”

On becoming a parent, he added: “Parenting is amazing, it’s been what, two and a half days? Three days? But we’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and be able to spend some precious times with him as he slowly starts to grow up.”

The couple plan to introduce their newborn to the rest of the family, including the Queen, on Wednesday afternoon.

“We actually just bumped into the Duke as we were walking by,” Markle said, adding that her mother, Doria Ragland, was also with the couple.

Before departing, Markle told cameras: “Thank you everybody for all the well wishes and the kindness, it just means so much.”

The baby was born at 5.26 a.m. on Monday morning and weighed 7 pounds and 3 ounces.

The couple marked his arrival with a sweet “It’s a boy!” Instagram post.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz,” the post reads.

“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.”

Back in April, Buckingham Palace announced the couple’s plans to keep the details surrounding the birth private until a few days after the child was born.

“Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private,” the statement read.

“The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

Kensington Palace announced Markle’s pregnancy back in October 2018, only revealing that she was due in spring 2019. Markle went on to complete a royal tour of Australia Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand in October 2018, then went on a shorter visit to Morocco in February.