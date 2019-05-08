Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share more family photos with the royal baby, showing candid moments as new parents

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for a photo with their newborn baby son in St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle. source DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed the royal baby to the world with a series of family portraits taken in a photo call at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

Shortly after sharing these photos with the world, Markle and Harry’s official Instagram account posted three more family photos with their son.

The new photos include black and white images that capture more candid moments of Markle and Harry enjoying the first few days of parenthood.

The images were taken two days after the baby’s birth on Monday.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry bucked royal tradition by forgoing the usual photo op outside the hospital following the birth of their newborn baby on Monday.

Instead, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex held a photo call at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Hall – the place where they married almost a year ago – on Wednesday, and later shared more candid images from the session taken by Sussex Royal photographer Chris Allerton on their official Instagram page.

“Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share their first public moment as a family,” the caption reads. “They are so incredibly grateful for the warm wishes and support they’ve received from everyone around the world, since welcoming their son two days ago.”

The latest batch of photos includes one in color that appears to show the new parents as they walk through the hall to introduce their baby to the world, as well as two black and white images that capture more tender family moments.

In the second photo, as Harry holds their son, Markle gently rests her hand on the baby and both look at the newborn sweetly. The third image seems to show a more private moment of the couple walking out of the hall, with Markle’s hand on Harry’s shoulder and her head turned slightly to face him.

Markle wore a white button-up dress designed by Grace Wales Bonner for the occasion. Harry was at her side wearing a gray suit, cradling their son. The decision for Harry to hold his son marks another departure from previous royal-baby photos. In the past, Kate Middleton held each of her children for the majority of the photo sessions following their births.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal baby photo call had one major difference to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s

Markle and Harry became parents on Monday at 5:26 a.m. when their first child was born weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces. As yet, it’s unclear if the duke and duchess have named their son, as the baby’s name has not been shared with the public.

