Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie doesn’t have a royal title, unlike Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children

On Wednesday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry introduced the world to their new son in a private photo call in Windsor Castle.

They later revealed the baby’s name as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in an Instagram post, though many people noticed the lack of a title included in his full name.

Sources close to Buckingham Palace told INSIDER that Markle and Harry chose not to bestow their son with a courtesy title for now.

The Daily Mail’s royal correspondent Rebecca English first reported that Archie does not have a royal title, and that he will be known as “Master Archie.”

I’ve had it confirmed Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor will have no title. He will simply be Master Archie.. #Archie #Royalbaby — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) May 8, 2019

Royal tradition dictates that the great-grandchildren of the sovereign who are not in the direct line of succession are not given the prince or princess title at birth, nor are they styled as HRH. Instead, they are given the last name Mountbatten-Windsor at birth, which is the official surname of all descendants of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

According to the Independent, the tradition was set in place by a letters patent issued by Harry’s great-great-grandfather King George V in 1917 that limited the title of prince or princess by declaring: “The grandchildren of the sons of any such Sovereign in the direct male line (save only the eldest living son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales) shall have and enjoy in all occasions the style and title enjoyed by the children of Dukes of these Our Realms.”

According to this rule, only Prince George was born with a title as “the eldest living son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales,” but the Queen issued a letters patent in 2012 that stated: “All the children of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales should have and enjoy the style, title and attribute of royal highness with the titular dignity of Prince or Princess prefixed to their Christian names or with such other titles of honour.”

This rule allowed for Kate Middleton and Prince William to use courtesy titles for Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis, though Markle and Harry have opted not to use one for Archie at this time.