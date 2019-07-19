The 3 best photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, according to a royal photographer

caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. source Samir Hussein/WireImage/ Getty Images

It’s been three years since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were set up on a blind date, back in the summer of 2016.

Since then, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have gotten married, welcomed their first child, and are about to embark on their first royal tour as a family across South Africa.

To celebrate the happy couple, INSIDER spoke to royal photographer Samir Hussein, who shared his favourite photos of Harry and Meghan.

It’s been a busy year for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The couple welcomed their first child, baby Archie Harrison, in May, just weeks before celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary.

Prince Harry and Meghan also recently announced plans to tour South Africa with Archie in the fall, and this week they unveiled their new charitable foundation, Sussex Royal, to the public.

It’s hard to believe it’s been three years since the couple were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend in July 2016. Their union symbolized a “turning point for the monarchy,” according to royal biographer Katie Nicholl.

To celebrate the happy couple, INSIDER spoke to Samir Hussein, a royal photographer who has been with the couple on every step of the journey, from their official engagement photos until now.

Hussein, whose photos have been featured in Vanity Fair and the New York Times, shared his favourite images of the couple throughout their relationship.

1. Harry and Meghan displayed an ‘instinctive show of love for each other’ in this photo, taken at Sydney’s Bondi Beach.

source Samir Hussein

“This is my favourite photo I’ve had the privilege of taking of Harry and Meghan,” Hussein told INSIDER.

“It was taken on Bondi Beach, Sydney during their amazing tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand last year which I covered.

“Their visit to Bondi was one of the most relaxed I’ve ever seen the couple, and this was exemplified by the couple walking barefoot with a flower garland as they walked around the beach meeting members of a local surf community who raise awareness for mental health and well being,” he added.

“This photo was taken as they were sat in a circle with members of the group openly chatting with each other about mental health with the sea meters behind them.

“At one point, Harry and Meghan turned, looked into each others eyes and smiled to each other during an instinctive show of love for each other,” said Hussein.

“This had all the ingredients for a very unusual Royal photo, which showed their bond in a totally informal, relaxed and stunning setting.”

2. Harry and Meghan’s engagement photo from 2017 made history for the royal couple.

source Samir Hussein

“I was lucky enough to be able to capture Harry and Meghan’s engagement pictures at Kensington Palace,” said Hussein.

“The couple were clearly elated to show off the ring and announce to the world they were going to become husband and wife. This image captured the couple’s huge grins and with it the happiness and excitement they were feeling as well as showing the stunning location in the gardens of Kensington Palace.

“The photo went on to be used extensively round the world, most notably on the front of Vanity Fair which I am very proud of.”

3. This photo captures the duke and duchess’ ‘natural affinity with children.’

source Samir Hussein

“I took this photo as the couple visited Dubbo, Australia as part of their tour there last year. Harry and a pregnant Meghan were meeting a host of school children when this boy decided to ask for a hug from Meghan,” he explained.

“The photo is pure joy and a wonderfully spontaneous moment that captured Harry and Meghan’s natural affinity with children,” Hussein added.