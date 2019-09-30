Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a surprise reunion over Skype after splitting up during their royal tour of Africa

caption The Duke of Sussex Skyped Meghan Markle during a royal engagement in Malawi. source Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a sweet reunion over Skype during one of Prince Harry’s royal engagements in Malawi on Sunday.

The royal was visiting Nalikule College when he surprised fans by calling Meghan Markle, who told the group: “Archie’s taking a nap.”

The duchess is currently in South Africa with the pair’s first child while the duke carries out solo engagements in Malawi.

The family will reunite on Tuesday, before carrying out the final engagements of their royal tour on Wednesday.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a sweet reunion over Skype on Sunday after spending three days apart during their tour of Africa.

As Harry attended engagements in Malawi over the weekend, Markle remained in South Africa with baby Archie, where the trio began their journey last week.

The duke surprised fans at Nalikule College by calling Markle on Skype during the visit, and they responded by sweetly serenading the duchess through song.

Watch a clip from the adorable moment in the video below.

According to the Express, Harry told the group: “I know there’s somebody else you’d far rather hear from than me, hopefully if technology doesn’t fail us you may see somebody on the screen.”

‘I’m so happy to be with you, is there a delay?” Markle asked, as she appeared on the screen.

Harry replied: “No, it’s great, keep going.”

She went on: “We’re just so proud as president and vice president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust that we can support you in everything that you do because we cannot begin to express how valuable and vital that work is, we’re just incredibly proud to be part of it.”

caption Meghan Markle appeared via Skype. source Dominic Lipinski/ Getty Images

“I wish I could be with you, we’re in South Africa right now, Archie’s taking a nap. I’m with you in spirit,” she added.

The couple will reunite in person on Tuesday, and will attend their final engagements of the tour the following day.

The tour has already made history, as baby Archie undertook his first official royal engagement with the meeting of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Harry and Markle shared an adorable video of the occasion to their Instagram account.

There are no official plans for Archie to make an appearance this week, however it’s worth noting that his first appearance hadn’t been announced in advance.

