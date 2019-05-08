Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie already has his own page on the royal family website, with everything you need to know about him

caption Archie already has an official page on the royal family’s website. source Handout/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed the name of their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on Wednesday. Following the announcement, Archie was swiftly added to the royal family’s official website.

If you head over to royal.uk, the young royal is already listed right on the homepage.

caption Archie is already making himself at home. source Royal.uk

The page features everything we know about Archie so far, including his birth weight (7 pounds and 3 ounces) and his birth time (5:26 a.m. on Monday, May 6).

caption Archie’s official page. source Royal.uk

In a thoroughly modern touch, the page also features tweets from both Clarence House and Kensington Palace reacting to the news of Archie’s birth.

A photo of the moment the Queen first met Archie is also posted, which was previously shared on the royal family’s Instagram account.

The site also features a full photo of the notice of birth that was placed in front of Buckingham Palace on Monday.

A notice of birth has gone on display on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace following the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ son. pic.twitter.com/bKMZCtXHOq — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2019

The Daily Mail’s Royal Correspondent, Rebecca English, noted that the site originally listed Archie as “the first son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge,” but the mistake has since been corrected.

And ouch, he’s referred to as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s son ???? pic.twitter.com/yEYY3m9If6 — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) May 8, 2019

Archie’s royal cousins – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – also have their own pages on the site, which include details of their royal tours and other major milestones in their lives. It looks like we can expect the same updates for Archie as he grows up.