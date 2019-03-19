Meghan Markle and Prince Harry paid tribute to victims of the Christchurch attack with a surprise visit to London’s New Zealand House

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit New Zealand House. source Mark Cuthbert/ UK Press via Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid tribute to the victims of Friday’s devastating attack in Christchurch with a surprise visit to London’s New Zealand House on Tuesday.

The couple were reportedly asked by the Queen to attend as representatives of the Royal Family.

The duchess took a break from her reported maternity leave to lay flowers for the victims.

50 people lost their lives as a result of the mass shooting, which took place in two mosques in Christchurch on Friday.

According to Royal Correspondent Rebecca English, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were asked by the Queen to represent the Royal Family by paying their condolences to the people of New Zealand.

Shown in the video below, the couple laid flowers by the entrance of the building before going inside.

The Duke & Duchess of Sussex have made an unannounced visit to New Zealand House in London to pay tribute to the victims of the #ChristchurchTerrorAttack . They will sign a book of condolence & speak to staff. They were asked to go by HM as they were the last royals to visit #NZ pic.twitter.com/KTCHMFvD1W — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) March 19, 2019

Once inside, they reportedly signed a book of condolences and spoke with employees of the House.

This appearance came as a surprise to many – not only because it went unannounced by the palace, but also because Markle was thought to have signed off from public events as she reportedly began her maternity leave this month.

Markle and Prince Harry are expecting a baby in April of this year.

The visit comes just days after the pair released a joint statement with Prince William and Kate Middleton in response to the “horrifying” mass shooting on Friday.

The attack, which saw 50 people killed after a terrorist opened fire on worshippers at two mosques, was branded “evil” by the royals.

“No person should ever have to fear attending a sacred place of worship,” they said in the emotional statement.

They added: “This senseless attack is an affront to the people of Christchurch and New Zealand, and the broader Muslim community. It is a horrifying assault on a way of life that embodies decency, community, and friendship.

“We know that from this devastation and deep mourning, the people of New Zealand will unite to show that such evil can never defeat compassion and tolerance.”

A 28-year-old man has since been charged with murder, while two others remain in custody under arrest. None of the suspects were on a terror watch list.