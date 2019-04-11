Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning to keep the birth of their baby a secret until they’ve had time to ‘celebrate privately as a new family’

source Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have confirmed they will keep news of their baby’s birth secret until they’ve had time to “celebrate privately as a new family.”

Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have “taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private.”

The statement reads: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby.

“Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

The Palace also announced that “within a few days of the birth” the couple will host a photo call with the new baby in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Once it has been announced that Markle is in labour, press will be hosted on the Long Walk in Windsor, which suggests that reports of the couple planning a home birth at Frogmore Cottage could be true.

More follows…