Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly paid a secret visit to Stanford University

caption Harry and Meghan reportedly visited Stanford University in California earlier this week. source Getty Images, Melia Robinsen/Business Insider

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly traveled from Canada to California on Tuesday to meet with staff at Stanford University.

The duke and duchess held a “brainstorming session” with professors and academics to help develop their upcoming charitable foundation, a palace source told Hello! Magazine.

Buckingham Palace and Stanford University did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly made a secret trip to Stanford University on Tuesday to discuss plans for their new charitable foundation, Sussex Royal.

While there, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met with professors, academics, and even the university’s president, Marc Tesser-Lavigne, according to the Mail Online.

Although Harry and Markle’s visit to the California university had not been announced beforehand, a Buckingham Palace source confirmed the visit to Hello! Magazine.

“As part of their ongoing work to develop and build their new charitable organization, they had a brainstorming session and meetings with academics and professors,” the source told the publication.

It’s been a busy month for the duke and duchess, who also spent time in Miami as they made an appearance at a JPMorgan event last week.

The couple’s home base is currently on Vancouver Island in Canada.

Up until recently, it was thought that Harry and Markle could divide their time between Canada and the UK, as was implied in their statement when they resigned.

However, since the Daily Mail reported on Thursday that 15 staff members from the Sussexes’ Buckingham Palace office have been made redundant, a return to London appears unlikely.

