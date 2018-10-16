Meghan Markle wore a butterfly-shaped pair of Princess Diana’s earrings on her first royal tour with Prince Harry

- source
- Meghan Markle wore a pair of earrings owned by the late Princess Diana on her royal tour in Australia.
- Diana wore the butterfly-shaped earrings on a trip to Canada in 1986.
- Meghan and Prince Harry’s first official royal tour follows in the footsteps of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, who went on their first royal tour to Australia and New Zealand in 1983.
Meghan Markle wore a butterfly-shaped pair of earrings that belonged to Princess Diana on her first royal tour with Prince Harry.
The late Princess Diana, Prince Harry’s mother, wore the earrings on her visit to Canada in 1986. Markle wore the earrings in Australia on Tuesday, where she met members of the public, watched traditional dance, met with Australia’s governor general.
Twitter account The Royal Watcher noticed the connection, which was officially confirmed to the Daily Mail’s royal correspondent, Rebecca English.
On Day 1 of #RoyalVisitAustralia, Duchess of Sussex is wearing butterfly earrings worn by the late Diana Princess of Wales on her 1986 Visit to Canada! https://t.co/diCKjTeqpV pic.twitter.com/P6jILC89cw
— The Royal Watcher (@saadsalman719) October 16, 2018
“I’ve just had official confirmation of this … really touching to think that Harry’s mother’s personal jewelry is now being worn by the daughter-in-law she never got to meet,” English wrote.
Tuesday is the first day of the couple’s royal tour, where they will also visit Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and New Zealand.
They are following in the footsteps of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, who went on their first royal tour to Australia and New Zealand in 1983.
Meghan and Harry also met a hilariously unimpressed koala and opened a new institute at the Taronga Zoo on Tuesday, the first day of their 16-day tour.
