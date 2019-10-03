Here’s how Meghan Markle’s treatment in the British press compares to how they talked about Princess Diana

caption The Duchess of Sussex and Diana, Princess of Wales. source Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images, Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Prince Harry says he fears “history is repeating itself” as he compared his wife Meghan Markle‘s struggles with the British tabloids to those faced by his mother, the late Princess Diana.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Duke of Sussex also announced his wife’s plans to sue the Mail on Sunday for publishing a private letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle.

“Though this action may not be the safe one,” he said, “it is the right one. Because my deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”

Here’s how Markle and Diana’s treatment by the British press compare.

Princess Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997 after her vehicle was chased by an aggressive group of paparazzi on motorcycles. Although an official investigation found they weren’t the cause of the crash, many people have blamed them as a contributing factor.

source Hulton Archive/Getty

The paparazzi have also denied Harry and Markle their right to privacy. The couple recently won a lawsuit against Splash News, who used a helicopter to take invasive photos of the inside of their home.

Tabloids even went as far as to publish topless photos of Diana, which reportedly caused Prince William to be bullied at school.

source Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Despite Harry and Markle asking for privacy surrounding Archie’s arrival, photographers persisted to follow them on their first unofficial family outing to Harry’s charity polo match, shown below.

source Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The letter written by the duchess to her father, Thomas Markle, was “published unlawfully in an intentionally destructive manner,” Prince Harry said in a statement.

caption Thomas Markle. source https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=idIy7Tuw54o

Diana’s butler, Paul Burrell, also betrayed private conversations shared between himself and the royal after she passed away. While speaking on a British reality show, he alleged that Diana feared Prince Charles would kill her “in order that he can remarry.”

source Anthony Jones/ UK Press via Getty Images

Source: The Sydney Morning Herald

However, Diana would work with the press when the occasion called for it. For instance, she famously spoke about Prince Charles’ affair on BBC’s Panorama, when she said: “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

source Georges De Keerle / Contributor/Getty

Markle, meanwhile, has declined from giving any interviews about her personal life since joining the royal family.

Instead, the royal will occasionally show snippets of her family — such as this photo of Archie’s christening — to her Instagram account. For some members of the public, this has blurred the line between what she considers to be private and public.

source Chris Allerton/ Getty Images

