Meghan Markle is reportedly wearing a Ralph & Russo wedding gown — here are their stunning designs

- source
- Alexi Lubomirski/Getty Images
- Ralph & Russo’s wedding gowns have reportedly caught the eye of Meghan Markle, who is rumored to have chosen the designer for her wedding dress.
- Ralph & Russo also designed Markle’s engagement dress, and their designs have been worn by various celebrities such as Beyonce, Angelina Jolie, and Lupita Nyong’o.
- Meghan Markle’s wedding gown is expected to cost roughly $135,584 (£100,000), according to sources who spoke to the Daily Mail.
Speculation is swirling on which wedding gown designer Meghan Markle will wear on her wedding day, along with how much it will ultimately cost, and who will pay for it.
In the running are designers Roland Mouret, Inbal Dror, and Burberry’s Christopher Bailey. However, last weekend the Daily Mail reported that Markle’s wedding gown will be created by Ralph & Russo – the designer behind the gown she wore during her engagement photos with Prince Harry.
Launched just 10 years ago in London, the Ralph & Russo line is run by Australian couple Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo. In the past 10 years the brand has grown internationally, and the designs have been worn by high-profile clients such as Beyonce, Princess Ameerah al-Taweel of Saudi Arabia, Angelina Jolie, Lupita Nyong’o, and Bella Hadid.
Below a look at stunning Ralph & Russo wedding gowns that might hint at what Markle’s wedding gown could be.
Worn by Camila Figueiredo Coelho, this Ralph & Russo wedding gown is a part of their summer 2018 line.
- source
- Ralph & Russo/Facebook
Model Shanina Shaik recently wore a Ralph & Russo wedding gown at her wedding.
- source
- Ralph & Russo/Facebook
This wedding gown is a part of the autumn and winter 2017/2018 Ralph & Russo couture collection.
- source
- Ralph & Russo/Facebook
This more sleek design is also from their autumn and winter 2017/2018 couture collection.
- source
- Ralph & Russo/Facebook
This flowing design is a part of the autumn and winter 2017/2018 Ralph & Russo couture collection.
- source
- Ralph & Russo/Facebook
Debuted at Paris Fashion Week, this two-piece is a part of the design house’s Haute Couture spring and summer 2018 collection.
- source
- Ralph & Russo/Facebook
These white silk palazzo trousers, paired with a silver bullion, adorned with pearl and silk thread hand-embroidered crop top was shown at the 2015 runway shows.
- source
- Ralph & Russo/Facebook
This long-sleeve piece is a part of the brand’s haute couture spring and summer 2018 collection.
- source
- Ralph & Russo/Facebook
As is this sleeveless Ralph & Russo gown.
- source
- Ralph & Russo/Facebook
This gem-encrusted, deep-plunging gown was also debuted as part of the haute couture spring and summer this year.
- source
- Ralph & Russo/Facebook
Might Markle include something blue on her dress? This gown is a part of Ralph & Russo’s recent collection, and is adorned with unique decorative flora panels.
- source
- Ralph & Russo/Facebook