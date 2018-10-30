Meghan Markle stepped out in a $2,695 dress she wore a year ago, taking a page out of Kate Middleton’s style book

caption The duchess also recycled a pair of heels she’s worn before. source Pool/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a reception at the Auckland War Memorial Museum in Auckland, New Zealand.

At the event, the duchess wore a double-breasted, tuxedo-style dress in navy blue.

She paired the Antonio Berardi design with beige, suede Stuart Weitzman heels.

The sold-out navy dress – which retailed for $2,695 – is the same one Markle wore to watch Harry play in the Audi Polo Challenge in May 2017.

Markle’s sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, is known for wearing some of her favorite looks over and over again.

Meghan Markle has brought back a dress she wore during one of her earliest public outings with Prince Harry.

On Tuesday, the couple attended a reception at the Auckland War Memorial Museum in Auckland, New Zealand, one of the many stops on their royal tour through the South Pacific.

At the event, the duchess wore one of her signature styles: a double-breasted, tuxedo-style dress in navy blue. She paired the Antonio Berardi design with beige, suede Stuart Weitzman heels.

Markle’s sold-out navy dress – which retailed for $2,695, according to Who What Wear – is the same one she wore to watch Harry play in the Audi Polo Challenge in Ascot, England, in May 2017.

The pair’s appearance at the polo match was one of the first times they were spotted at a public event together since the prince confirmed they were dating six months earlier in November 2016.

Since Harry and Markle kicked off their royal tour on October 16, the duchess has also worn the same Stuart Weitzman heels from Tuesday’s reception several times. In addition, Markle has reworn her Aquazzura Deneuve Bow pumps and Outland Denim skinny jeans at a handful of engagements.

As royal fans may already know, Markle’s sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, has long mastered outfit recycling. The Duchess of Cambridge is known for wearing some of her favorite looks over and over again.

Most recently, on October 9, Middleton attended the inaugural Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit in London, England, wearing a long-sleeved lavender dress.

The duchess first debuted the Emilia Wickstead design during a visit to Hamburg, Germany, on July 21, 2017.

Both times, Middleton accessorized with what looks like the same pair of beige, pointy-toe suede heels. While she accessorized with a red clutch in Hamburg, she opted for a pale beige mini bag in London.

