The 9 most iconic looks Meghan Markle has repeated again and again

caption Meghan Markle loves a good blazer. source Karwai Tang/ WireImage, Karwai Tang/ WireImage, John Phillips/ Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex has become a style icon in recent years, with many outfits she wears selling out almost instantly.

Meghan Markle has even opted to rewear some of her favourite outfits and regularly appears in nearly identical looks.

Below, we share the most iconic looks the royal has repeated.

Meghan Markle is a fashion sensation across the world – whether dressing up for a royal engagement or going casual for a date night with Prince Harry, there are plenty of fans who want to dress like the duchess.

However, despite having access to the world’s top designers, recently she’s been opting to repeat some of her favorite clothes, accessories, and styles.

Despite her royal status, Markle has proven she thinks just like the rest of us when it comes to getting creative with her wardrobe.

Below, we pay homage to the royal by rounding up the most iconic looks she has repeated.

Markle wore this $2,000 Stella McCartney cape dress for the Queen’s birthday celebrations in April last year, and again for the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony in October.

caption Meghan Markle wearing Stella McCartney. source John Stillwell/ AFP/ Getty Images and Chris Jackson/ Getty Images

It’s Kate Middleton who is best known for recycling her favourite looks, so fans were delighted when Markle opted to take a leaf out of her sister-in-law’s book and wear this $2,000 dress twice in 2018.

Markle’s royal wardrobe came full circle when she stepped out in a red Sentaler coat earlier this year — the same design she wore in a more subtle colour to her first Christmas with the Royal Family back in 2017.

caption Markle wearing Sentaler. source Chris Jackson/ Getty Images, Karwai Tang/ WireImage/ Getty Images

Markle sported the £1,055 ($1,390) beige Sentaler coat on Christmas Day 2017. She wore the same coat in daring red during her visit to Birkenhead in January 2019.

The duchess loves a good blazer — and she wears the same styles over and over.

caption It seems the blazer is one of the duchess’ go-to looks. source Karwai Tang/ WireImage, Karwai Tang/ WireImage, John Phillips/ Getty Images

Markle is no stranger to perfecting the smart-casual look.

She wore the same black Alexander McQueen blazer twice in 2018, and then a similar navy blazer by Smythe for her surprise appearance at WE Day with Prince Harry in 2019.

The duchess first wore this Erdem dress on The Today Show in 2016, and then again to lunch with the Queen two years later.

caption Markle wearing the blazer in 2016, left, and again in 2018, right. source Today Show/ NBC, Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images

According to Today, the dress Markle wore during her Christmas lunch with the Queen in 2018 is the same dress she wore on the show back in 2016.

Before she was the Duchess of Sussex, the “Suits” actress was a regular guest on several talk shows in the US. She wore the Erdem dress on The Today Show during a segment about winter’s coolest trends.

The dress sold out after photos emerged of Markle wearing it again in 2018.

She wore these Manolo Blahnik heels twice in 2018.

caption Markle wearing Manolos at Princess Eugenie’s wedding, left, and during her visit to Tonga, right. source Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images, Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images

According to Bustle, the duchess wore these navy Manolo heels within days of each other last year. First, she wore them during her royal visit to Tonga with Prince Harry on October 12, and then again to Princess Eugenie’s wedding ceremony on October 25, 2018.

Markle is known to be a big fan of the designer, having reportedly worn the brand’s shoes seven times during her Australian tour last year.

She choose this stunning Philip Treacy fascinator for a wedding in August, and then wore it again during her Australia tour in October 2018.

caption Markle wore this hat twice in 2018. source Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images, Karwai Tang/ WireImage/ Getty Images

The duchess paired the designer hat with a black dress for Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenkin’s wedding ceremony. She then wore it with a button-down dress for her visit to the Anzac Memorial in Sydney.

The duchess is clearly a fan of Philip Treacy’s creations, opting for a blush fascinator for the Trooping the Colour parade in 2018, along with a similar style for Prince Charles’ 70th birthday celebrations in the same year.

caption Markle wearing two Philip Treacy hats in 2018. source Samir Hussein/ WireImage, Chris Jackson/ Getty Images

The duchess is clearly a fan of this colour and style, as the two hats are almost identical.

Meghan made a subtle romantic tribute to Prince Harry with a pair of Mother jeans she wore when they were dating.

She debuted a pair of light blue Mother jeans during her first outing with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in Toronto in 2016.

As the pair attended the 2018 games, the duchess opted for a black pair from the same brand. Was this just a good throwback look – or could it have been a subtle romantic gesture?

Markle donned this Stella McCartney coat for Remembrance Day 2018, and then wore an almost identical black number by Givenchy in 2019.

caption These coats are almost identical. source Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images, Karwai Tang/ WireImage/ Getty Images

Markle’s winter coats have become some of her most iconic maternity looks since announcing her pregnancy in October 2018.