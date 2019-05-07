Meghan Markle reportedly had the royal baby at a London hospital despite suggestions she was planning a home birth

caption The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a baby boy on Monday. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly gave birth in a London hospital, despite suggestions she was planning to have a home birth.

Rumours emerged in April that the duchess was considering having the child at her Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor.

However, the Daily Mail reports that the duchess was taken to a London hospital – thought to be Portland Hospital – in the early hours of Monday morning.

Meghan Markle gave birth to a baby boy at 5.26 a.m. on Monday morning. The baby – who is yet to be named – weighed 7 pounds and 3 ounces.

If the Mail’s report is true, Markle gave birth in the same hospital where Harry’s cousins, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, were born. A “basic” delivery at the hospital costs £15,000 ($19,645), according to the Mail.

Buckingham Palace declined to confirm the location to INSIDER.

The couple announced the news of the birth on their official Instagram account, but noticeably left out the location where the birth took place.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz,” the post reads.

“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. “More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.”

Prince Harry and Markle had previously announced they would refrain from sharing details of the birth until they had time to “celebrate privately as a new family” back in April.

Despite this statement, Prince Harry spoke to the press just hours after his son’s arrival, adding that the couple’s official photo call with their new addition would take place on Wednesday.

“I’m very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning, a very healthy boy,” Harry said.

“Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined.

“How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing. So we just wanted to share this with everybody.”

He added: “For us, I think we’ll be seeing you guys in probably two days’ time, as planned, as a family to be able to share it with you guys, and so everyone can see the baby.”