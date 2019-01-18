A woman called Meghan Markle a ‘fat lady’ during a royal outing, and her response was surprisingly sweet

caption The Duchess of Sussex meets a dog named ‘Foxy’ during her visit to the animal welfare charity Mayhew in London on January 16, 2019. source EDDIE MULHOLLAND/AFP/Getty Images

Meghan Markle visited animal welfare charity Mayhew on Wednesday, of which she is a patron.

She was introduced to a care home resident named Peggy McEachrom, who told her: “You are a fat lady.”

The Duchess of Sussex laughed and replied: “I’ll take it!”

Twitter users were quick to point out that in African and Caribbean culture, calling a pregnant woman fat is a compliment.

If you haven’t heard that Meghan Markle is expecting a baby in April, we can only assume you’ve been living under a rock.

Known for her toned, slim figure, the Duchess of Sussex is now also sporting quite the baby bump – and she’s absolutely rocking it.

One woman, however, phrased her approval of the bump in a bit of a strange way when she met Markle on a royal outing.

During a visit to animal welfare charity Mayhew in north west London on Wednesday, Markle was introduced to a group of women, including a care home resident named Peggy McEachrom.

After shaking Markle’s hand, McEachrom told her “God bless you,” before adding “you’re a fat lady.”

The Duchess of Sussex – and the rest of the room – burst into laughter, before she replied: “I’ll take it!”

A few royal correspondents caught the moment on camera, and posted the exchange to Twitter.

Things *not* to say to a pregnant women: "You're a fat lady!"

OH …????????#Meghan https://t.co/GXomjGCKn5 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) January 16, 2019

Do my ears deceive me? Quite possibly the first time the Duchess of Sussex has been called a "fat lady" and loved it pic.twitter.com/xR2NelQyAW — Hannah Furness (@Hannah_Furness) January 16, 2019

However, ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship shared a comment from a Twitter user who told him that calling someone a “fat lady” is a compliment amongst African and Caribbean people.

Some context on the Meghan 'you're a fat lady' comment … https://t.co/CD9wQUMgUt — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) January 16, 2019

Another Twitter user added: “HRH MM demonstrated cultural sensitivity. In Africa, calling a pregnant woman fat is a BIG BIG complement.”

HRH MM demonstrated cultural sensitivity. In Africa, calling a pregnant woman fat is a BIG BIG complement.???????????????????????? The Duc of Sussex knows this. — Lycecily (@lycecily) January 17, 2019

The Duchess is now a patron of Mayhew, and during her visit was told about how the charity helps its patrons through pet therapy.

Mayhew is one of Markle’s four new patronages, all of which tap into her past experiences and passions, including animals, the arts, women, and education.