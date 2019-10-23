Meghan Markle rewore a $49 dress from her pregnancy for her first public appearance since her emotional documentary aired

caption The Duchess of Sussex arrives at the One Young World summit on Tuesday. source Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex rewore a $49 dress from her maternity wardrobe for her first royal engagement since her documentary aired.

Meghan Markle stunned in the purple Aritzia number -currently reduced from $138 – at the One Young World summit at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday.

She completed the look with bouncy curls and minimal jewellery, opting only to wear her engagement ring and wedding band.

The duchess previously wore the dress back in January to visit Birkenhead while she was heavily pregnant with baby Archie.

caption Markle wore the same dress while pregnant in January. source Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Markle, who attended solo on Tuesday, was there to open the annual summit, an event attended by other young leaders from all over the world.

The royal appeared all smiles, despite rumors that she and Prince Harry could be getting ready to take a sabbatical – or a permanent departure – from their royal roles.

The reports came after the couple expressed their unhappiness with royal life in a new ITV documentary, “Harry and Meghan: An African Journey,” which first aired in the UK on Sunday.

The documentary, which gave a behind-the-scenes look at their recent tour of Africa, showed the pair opening up about the impact the media scrutiny has had on their mental health.

“It’s not enough to just survive something, right?” Markle said. “That’s not the point of life. You’ve got to thrive, you’ve got to feel happy.

“And I think I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip. I tried, I tried. But I think what that does internally is probably really damaging.

“The biggest thing I know is that I never thought this would be easy. But I thought it would be fair. And that’s the part that’s really hard to reconcile, but I don’t know,” she added.

