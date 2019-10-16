Meghan Markle just rewore a $2,500 outfit from before she was a royal, and a fan seemed to settle her doubts about wearing it

The Duchess of Sussex wore a $2,500 outfit that she owned before she was a royal to the WellChild Awards on Tuesday.

Meghan Markle rewore the £462 ($591) green dress from her engagement interview with Prince Harry, back in November 2017. The duchess hasn’t been photographed in the dress since.

She paired the dress with the now-iconic £1,493 ($1,913) Sentaler wrap coat that she wore to her first Christmas with the royal family that same year.

The pair weren’t married until the following May, and so it’s thought the Queen broke royal protocol by inviting Markle before she was officially part of the royal family.

caption Meghan Markle with Prince Harry for Christmas with the royal family in 2017. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

According to The Sun’s Lydia Hawken, “Meghan revealed she had second thoughts about her outfit” when complemented by a fan.

A young fan who spoke with the duchess at the event told the newspaper: “When [Meghan] sat down, I said ‘oh you look amazing and you’ve just had a baby.’

“Harry looked at her and went, ‘See I told you,'” she added.

Read more: The best outfits Meghan Markle has worn on her royal tour of South Africa

At the same event, Prince Harry delivered an emotional speech recalling how it felt to keep Markle’s pregnancy a secret while attending the ceremony last year.

“Last year when my wife and I attended we knew we were expecting our first child – no one else did at the time, but we did – and I remember …”

The duke then paused, seemingly overwhelmed with emotion.

With tears in his eyes, he continued: “… squeezing Meghan’s hand so tight during the awards, both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day, and more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time.

“And now, as parents, being here and speaking to all of you pulls at my heartstrings in a way I could have never understood until I had a child of my own,” he added.

Read more:

Prince Harry choked up while recalling how he and Meghan Markle knew they were having a baby before the rest of the world did

It’s official – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie is a ginger

Hillary Clinton blames racism for Meghan Markle’s ‘inexplicable’ treatment by the media

Meghan Markle just broke royal tradition by getting invited to spend Christmas with the Queen