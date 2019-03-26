A UK jeweller has launched a $5,600 diamond-encrusted diaper cream lid called ‘The Meghan Sparkle’ in honour of the upcoming royal baby

- source
- The diamond-encrusted lid has been dubbed “The Meghan Sparkle” to honour the “sparkling warmth and charm” of the duchess’ personality.
The world has been watching Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s every move since they announced they were expecting a baby back in October.
From admiring Markle’s $630,000 maternity wardrobe to some fans even “bump shaming” the duchess, it’s clear that everyone has an opinion when it comes to the new royal baby.
Now, a UK jeweller has given fans a new way to celebrate the upcoming birth – by creating a £4,250 ($5,600) diamond-encrusted diaper cream lid.
“The Meghan Sparkle” – with both the UK and US flags engraved on it – was handcrafted by Tillettts, a family-run jewellers based in Norwich.
Lorraine Tilletts, managing director of the jewellers, told Norwich Evening News: “We wanted to create something that reflected the sparkling warmth and charm of Meghan’s personality whilst also creating something unique to celebrate the imminent arrival of their baby.”
The lid, which is designed to fit a 125g pot of Sudocrem diaper cream, is on sale for £4,250 ($5,600).
All proceeds will go to the Ickles Pickles charity, which provides intensive care equipment for premature babies.
Markle is due to give birth in April.