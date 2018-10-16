6 gorgeous royal heirlooms Meghan Markle has worn as the Duchess of Sussex

caption Meghan Markle’s jewelry is priceless. source Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Meghan Markle has access to the royal family‘s jewelry collection as the Duchess of Sussex.

Her engagement ring contains two of Princess Diana’s diamonds.

She wore a tiara from Queen Elizabeth at the royal wedding.

Her wedding ring is Welsh gold as per royal tradition.

Upon marrying into the royal family, Meghan Markle gained access to one of the world’s most enviable jewelry boxes.

W Magazine reported that Markle’s collection of jewelry alone is worth $700,000 – and that’s not including the $600,000 tiara she wore for her wedding.

From her engagement to her wedding to her first outing with the queen, Markle’s royal heirlooms make the best accessories.

Here are six pieces from the royal family’s jewelry collection that Markle has worn.

Prince Harry designed Markle’s engagement ring with two stones from Princess Diana’s collection.

caption Meghan Markle’s engagement ring. source Getty Images

Markle’s engagement ring is a “jewel of inestimable value,” Sophie Lomax, head of design at 77 Diamonds told Business Insider. Two of the diamonds came from Princess Diana’s collection, the other from Botswana, where the couple vacationed together.

Queen Elizabeth loaned Markle a $600,000 tiara for the royal wedding.

caption Markle waves to onlookers on her wedding day. source Matt Cardy/Getty Images

The Daily Mail reported that the tiara Markle wore on her wedding day was made for Queen Elizabeth’s grandmother, Queen Mary, in 1932, and is believed to be worth $600,000.

Her wedding ring is made of Welsh gold, a royal tradition dating back nearly a century.

For nearly a century, the royal family has used rare Welsh gold to make their wedding rings. According to Town & Country, King George VI received a nugget of Welsh gold from the Clogau mine in Wales in 1923 that has been used to make wedding rings for Queen Elizabeth, Princess Margaret, Princess Anne, Prince Charles, Princess Diana, and Kate Middleton.

Marlene Koenig, a British and European royalty expert, told the publication that the original nugget is “largely exhausted,” but that the queen has acquired more Welsh gold during her reign.

In keeping with tradition, Markle’s Welsh gold ring was a gift from the queen. Prince Harry opted for a platinum ring with a textured finish, instead.

Princess Diana’s aquamarine ring was Markle’s “something blue” for her wedding reception.

While waving to photographers on the way to her and Prince Harry’s wedding reception, Markle wore an emerald-cut aquamarine ring that belonged to Princess Diana.

Markle wore earrings gifted to her by the queen on their first solo engagement together.

caption Markle’s pearl earrings. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Markle embarked on her first solo engagement with Queen Elizabeth in Cheshire a month after her wedding. Buckingham Palace confirmed that the pearl studs Markle wore were given to her by the queen, but did not elaborate as to whether they were heirloom pieces from the royal vault or a new purchase. Still, the fact that they were a gift from the queen makes them priceless.

Meghan Markle wore a butterfly-shaped pair of Princess Diana’s earrings on her first royal tour with Prince Harry.

caption Markle wearing the butterfly earrings. source Kristy Wigglesworth – Pool/Getty Images

Princess Diana wore the butterfly-shaped earrings while visiting Canada in 1986. Markle wore them in Australia on her first royal tour as the Duchess of Sussex.

Their tour is also following in the footsteps of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, who went on their first royal tour to Australia and New Zealand in 1983.

