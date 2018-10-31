Meghan Markle wore what looked like a see-through skirt while greeting fans, but it may be an optical illusion

- source
- Dominic Lipinski/Pool/Getty Images
- On Wednesday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry met with fans in Rotorua, New Zealand, the final stop on their royal tour.
- During the walkabout, Markle was photographed in a royal blue top with a matching Givenchy skirt and suede Manolo Blahnik heels.
- In some pictures, the duchess’ pleated midi skirt appeared slightly sheer, especially toward the top of her legs.
- But it’s not clear whether the skirt was actually see-through from certain angles under the direct sunlight.
- It’s possible that the skirt’s material and pleated design – which features interchanging dark-blue and light-blue panels – created the illusion that Markle’s legs were visible underneath.
Meghan Markle’s royal tour wardrobe has been full of eco-friendly pieces, designer gowns, and tuxedo dresses.
On Wednesday, the duchess stepped out in one of her most memorable looks yet while greeting fans in Rotorua, New Zealand – the final stop on her and Prince Harry’s 16-day tour through the South Pacific.
During the walkabout, Markle was photographed in a royal blue top with a matching Givenchy skirt and suede Manolo Blahnik heels. In some pictures, the duchess' pleated midi skirt appeared slightly sheer, especially toward the top of her legs.
It’s not clear, however, whether the skirt was actually see-through from certain angles under the direct sunlight.
As the Daily Mail reported, it’s possible that the skirt’s material and pleated design – which features interchanging dark-blue and light-blue panels – created the illusion that Markle’s legs were visible underneath.
“Certain fabrics with a heavy woven effect can strobe on camera,” stylist Lucas Armitage told the Daily Mail. “I suspect this is what is happening here and the fabric is a thick, heavily woven piece creating a camera strobe and the illusion it’s sheer.”
Indeed, in other photos of Markle from Wednesday’s walkabout, her Givenchy skirt looks completely opaque.
It wouldn’t be the first time Markle has handled a possible wardrobe malfunction like a pro.
When she and Prince Harry arrived in Tonga on Thursday, the duchess was spotted wearing a red dress with the clothing tag still attached.
Read more: Meghan Markle wore a dress with the label attached but still made a great entrance
Nevertheless, Markle paid the label no mind and continued on with her scheduled engagements, greeting schoolchildren and dancers from local communities.
