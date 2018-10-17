Meghan Markle just wore a $145 blazer from her friend Serena Williams’ fashion line, and it’s already sold out

caption Meghan Markle wore a blazer from Serena William’s clothing line. source Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Since she became the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has worn a variety of show-stopping outfits designed by the likes of Prada, Dior, and other luxury brands. But despite her access to the world’s top designers, Markle occasionally still opts for more affordable options.

On Wednesday, during her official visit to Australia with Prince Harry, Markle stepped out in a $145 Serena Boss Blazer, a piece designed by one of the duchess’ close friends, tennis champion Serena Williams.

Markle also wore a white button-up shirt, a simple pair of black jeans, and matching black ankle boots. Considering that the duchess announced her pregnancy on Monday, her laid-back look appears to be the latest example of her new maternity style.

Harry and Markle visited the Clontarf Foundation and Girls Academy in Dubbo, Australia.

Shortly after Markle wore the blazer, Williams shared a photo of herself on Instagram smiling while wearing the same design.

“The face you make when you and Meghan have matching @serena blazers,” Williams wrote in the caption.

Since then, the classic design has sold out in every size on the brand’s website.

Williams launched her self-titled clothing line, Serena, in May. Williams previously told Today that she even sent the duchess a line of royalty-inspired hoodies.

Representatives for Williams did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s request for comment.

