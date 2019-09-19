Women with different body types ordered Meghan Markle’s $32 dress to see if it really made us feel like ‘Wonder Woman’

caption Insider employees tried the $32 shift dress from Meghan Markle’s clothing line. source Charlie Floyd/ Insider

Insider employees put Meghan Markle’s new workwear clothing line, The Smart Set Collection, to the test to see if it really made us feel like “Wonder Woman” – and we all came to a similar conclusion.

The Duchess of Sussex partnered with Jigsaw, designer Misha Nonoo, and British retailers Marks & Spencer and John Lewis to release the charity collection on Thursday, which aims to be size-inclusive.

For every item purchased, anther will be donated to Smart Works, a charity that provides unemployed women with the clothing and essentials required to get back into the workplace.

Markle previously said that she wanted the women who wear her collection to feel like “Wonder Woman, ready to take on the world in her metaphorical and literal cape.”

Royal fans are clearly intrigued by this sentiment, as some items are already selling out.

However, Insider’s lifestyle team decided to test out one item from the collection – the £19.99 ($32.50) shift dress – to see whether it delivered on Markle’s promises.

Here’s the verdict from four women of different sizes:

We ordered 3 different sizes: a size 8 (US size 4), a 10 (US size 6) and a 12 (US size 8). After we had our fun taking pictures in front of Buckingham Palace — okay, it was a green screen, but close enough — it was time to try the goods.

source Charlie Floyd/ Insider

On a first look at the dress on the M&S online store, it appeared simple and a little shapeless. But, we kept an open mind — after all, the theme here was “workwear.” The dress seemed ideal for a job interview or perhaps the next big office meeting.

source Marks & Spencer

First up, it was Rachel Hosie, Senior Lifestyle Reporter, who tried the dress in hot pink.

source Charlie Floyd/ Insider

Hosie said that while her first impression wasn’t great, the dress “looked better than expected.”

source Charlie Floyd/ Insider

“My first impressions of the dresses were not particularly positive – on the hanger, they looked like shapeless sacks, and I thought they’d be entirely unflattering, making us all look frumpy,” said Hosie.

“However when I tried the dress on, it looked better than I’d expected.”

“It’s probably not something I’d buy unless I was, say, going to meet a boyfriend’s particularly traditional grandma.”

source Charlie Floyd/ Insider

Hosie said that while she enjoyed the color of the dress, it probably wasn’t something she’d wear again.

“I really liked the vibrant pink color, and although it was slightly tight across my shoulders, the rest of the dress fitted quite nicely. Being loose-fitting, it was comfy, too,” she explained.

“The dresses are nothing if not conservative, and it’s probably not something I’d buy unless I was, say, going to meet a boyfriend’s particularly traditional grandma.

“For under £20, though, it’s hard to criticize. I don’t imagine they’ll be particularly popular with millennials, but older shoppers may very well love them.”

Next it was Life Insider’s Deputy Editor, Ali Millington, who said that the blue version of the dress wouldn’t be her first choice to wear to the office.

source Charlie Floyd/ Insider

“The color is a bit much for me – it doesn’t really shout ‘workwear,’ in my opinion – but the fit was nicer than I expected, though still a tiny bit too loose to be flattering on my shape,” she explained.

“On the hanger, it pretty much just looks like a sack, but it was a tad more shapely on, though it did bunch up at the back a bit.”

source Charlie Floyd/ Insider

“It’s a perfect length for work, but quite boring,” she added. “I would definitely feel comfortable wearing it to a meeting, but in black, not blue.”

Next, it was my turn. As Insider’s Royals Reporter, a big part of my job involves covering Markle’s fashion choices — which is why I had high expectations for this collection.

source Charlie Floyd/ Insider

I’ve always thought the outfits Markle wears to royal engagements are classy yet fun, and a tad more daring than what you’d expect from other royals.

However, I have to be honest and say that, for several reasons, this dress wasn’t my cup of tea.

At 5 foot 2, I thought I’d better play it safe and order the petite version of the dress – and I’m glad that I did, as it was still longer on me than most of the dresses hanging in my wardrobe.

However, the only color available to purchase in the petite version was black, which isn’t great for those looking to add something a bit more vibrant to their work wardrobe.

“It looks like a bin bag with a belt.”

source Charlie Floyd/ Insider

As the dress was quite loose-fitting, I decided to see if adding a belt would help.

At the time of taking this photo, I thought I looked alright. Certainly not “Wonder Woman” material by any means, but passable for a day at the office.

When I sent the photo to my family, however, they (rather bluntly) pointed out that my choice of accessory only emphasized all the extra material, making it bunch together.

“The dress does nothing for you,” said my grandmother over text.

“It looks like a bin bag with a belt.”

Lindsay Dodgson, Senior Lifestyle Reporter, tried the pink dress. “It wasn’t exactly my style,” she said.

source Charlie Floyd/ Insider

“I wasn’t thrilled with the color and the material didn’t feel great. It’s also completely wrong for my body shape, too tight in some places and too loose in others. But for around £20 you can’t really complain too much,” said Dodgson.

“I might consider getting it in black if I needed a smart dress for an interview or something like that where I’d wear it once then throw it out… but probably not,” she said.

source Charlie Floyd/ Insider

So what was our final verdict?

caption A promo photo for the Smart Set dress. source Jenny Zarins.

While we were split on the color of the dresses, with some of us preferring the more vibrant shades, and others favoring the black, one thing we could all agree on was the slightly unflattering fit of the dress.

Each dress was a different size, and yet everyone seemed to have a similar issue with the loose-fitting material that tended to bunch up in all the wrong places.

For £20, it may not make you feel like “Wonder Woman” – but it’s an affordable way to dress like a duchess for the day.

Not to mention, it’s all for a good cause.