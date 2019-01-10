A new video shows Meghan Markle styling a woman for a job interview — a rare peek at her newest role as a duchess

caption Meghan Markle took part in a style consultation at Smart Works. source Clodagh Kilcoyne/Getty Images

Meghan Markle is now a royal patron of Smart Works, an organization that provides long-term unemployed women with resources to rejoin the workforce.

Markle visited the Smart Works offices on Thursday, and a new video shows the duchess helping with a style consultation.

The duchess also declared her love for sustainable jewelry brand Kimai when someone complimented her earrings.

On Thursday, Kensington Palace announced that Meghan Markle is now a royal patron of Smart Works, an organization that helps long-term unemployed women regain the tools and skills needed to rejoin the workforce.

In-depth style consultations are a major part of the services offered by Smart Works to prepare its participants for job interviews, and a video shared by The Royal Family Channel shows the duchess overseeing one of the sessions on Thursday.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex has visited Smart Works, one of the four organisations she will become Patron of. @SmartWorksHQ is a charity that helps unemployed and vulnerable women get back into work and prepares them for interview. pic.twitter.com/rNRzLTuEJt — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) January 10, 2019

In another video shared by Daily Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer, Markle can be seen sorting through some accessories while one of the women compliments Markle’s own earrings. Markle responds by saying, “Thank you, I love this brand.”

Meghan’s earrings are popular pic.twitter.com/kTTH7fU9ku — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) January 10, 2019

The duchess was wearing the $403 (£315 GBP) Felicity earrings by Kimai, a brand that is dedicated to ethically sourcing the diamonds used in its jewelry. Markle has previously worn brands like Outland Denim and Rothy’s, proving that sustainable fashion is becoming a staple in her royal wardrobe.

Smart Works is one of Markle’s four new patronages, all of which tap into her past experiences and passions. She’s set to visit the animal welfare charity Mayhew on January 16.

