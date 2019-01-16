Meghan Markle turned heads in a sparkling $6,000 gown hours after wearing a $35 dress from H&M

- Meghan Markle wore a $5,595 shimmering blue gown by Roland Mouret while attending a Cirque du Soleil performance on Wednesday night.
- She paired the glamorous sequin-covered gown with $398 heels by Stuart Weitzman and a bracelet previously owned by Princess Diana.
- The duchess wore a $35 H&M maternity dress earlier on Wednesday while visiting the Mayhew animal welfare charity.
Meghan Markle took a brief break from her high-end designer clothes on Wednesday morning, but she was back to her typically glamorous wardrobe that same night.
Markle wore a $5,595 shimmering floor-length gown by Roland Mouret while attending a Cirque du Soleil performance alongside Prince Harry at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
The blue “Sarandon” dress is covered in sparkling sequins and features a boatneck design, which has become a signature staple in Markle’s wardrobe. The gown’s wrap-style skirt had a knee-high slit that showed off her $398 strappy heels by Stuart Weitzman.
The Daily Mail reports that Markle was also wearing a bracelet that previously belonged to Princess Diana.
The gold bangle was spotted on Diana during a visit to Newham, East London, in September 1990.
Prince Harry was at Markle’s side in a perfectly coordinating navy blue suit.
Markle was spotted earlier in the day wearing a more affordable option from H&M. She wore the brand’s $34.99 “MAMA” dress while visiting the Mayhew animal welfare charity in London.
Markle showed that she can make both designer duds and more affordable clothing look fit for royalty all in one day.
