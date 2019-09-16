Meghan Markle just filed a trademark to try and stop people from impersonating her

caption The Duchess of Sussex. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex is trying to stop fans from trying to impersonate her.

Markle’s business manager has filed to renew the trademark for The Tig, a website she ran before marrying Prince Harry, The Sun initially reported.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace told Insider that while there are “no plans to relaunch The Tig,” the lasting trademark is to prevent others from “purporting to be the duchess or affiliated with her.”

Before she was a royal, Meghan Markle wrote personal essays and food and travel guides for the site.

According to Buckingham Palace, the trademark for Markle’s former lifestyle blog, The Tig, has been renewed “to avoid others purporting to be the duchess.”

The former “Suits” actress published travel and food guides as well as personal essays on the site from 2014 until 2017.

The Duchess of Sussex closed the website seven months before her engagement to Prince Harry.

caption Meghan Markle’s closing statement on The Tig. source The Tig.

While The Sun initially reported the duchess could be relaunching the site, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace told Insider that this is not the case.

“There are absolutely no plans to relaunch The Tig, which was shuttered in 2017,” said the spokesperson.

“The lasting trademark is to prevent false branding, to avoid others purporting to be the Duchess or affiliated with her.”

The duchess first came up with the idea to launch The Tig after a company approached her to start a website in 2014.

“I figured that if I was going to start something that was an extension of me, it really needed to feel organic, so I decided to do it myself – I write all of the content myself in order to keep the content feeling authentic,” Markle said during an interview with InStyle.

The content on the site varied from interviews with famous chefs to fashion guides, as well as personal open letters from Markle herself.

In one open letter dating back to 2014 – two years before meeting Harry – she told fans that she was “complete with or without a partner.”

“You need to know that you’re enough. A mantra that has now ingrained itself so deeply within me that not a day goes by without hearing it chime in my head,” wrote Markle.

“That five pounds lost won’t make you happier, that more makeup won’t make you prettier, that the now iconic saying from ‘Jerry Maguire’ – ‘You complete me’ – frankly, isn’t true. You are complete with or without a partner. You are enough just as you are.”

